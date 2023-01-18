MLB has signed 6 prospects from Ecuador, Haiti, Uganda and the Bahamas – Full Swing

Posted by Chiara Gonzalez Escobar / @KGEscobar91

Obviously, the new international companies left the Dominican Republic and Venezuela as the two most prominent countries. After them came countries with long traditions in baseball such as Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua and Panama, as well as countries that have seen a significant improvement in this sport such as Italy, Brazil, Curaçao and Aruba.

However, there was also a series of players signed on January 15th from countries of little or no importance over time in this major. And that is that, when speaking of baseball, places like Ecuador, Haiti, Uganda, and the Bahamas are almost never, or are not considered. From time to time the reference comes as now with These are international companies.

Ecuador remained practically invisible in the “ball” practice. Besides the South American level competitions, the occasional International Youth competition and the already distant 2006 Olympics competition, there isn’t much to say about this country when talking about baseball.

Now, they’re back in the news after receiver Luis Atocha signed with the Cardinals. This news has been reported in very few Ecuadorian media. There’s soccer, then soccer and then…more soccer.

Something similar is happening with Haiti, despite its proximity to one of the biggest baseball powers in the world, the Dominican Republic. The first American land outside the United States to free itself from European colonialism was turned away from any territorial competition. His contribution was mainly based on the isolated presence of some other players who were generally formed in the eastern part of Hispaniola, that is, in the Dominican Republic.

Anielson Buten has just been signed by the Cincinnati Reds organization. This player was one of 13 players signed by the franchise of the National League’s Central Division. One of his most favorite aspects is his ability to perform in various positions in the… infer and parks.

Another place far from the international elite is Uganda. Although it made the minor league final and a series of programs were introduced to develop baseball in that African country, progress was very slow. But, at least, some players have secured a contract to play in the United States, as just happened with pitcher Daniel Matuma, who was acquired by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Regarding the Bahamas, a certain difference should be noted when compared to Haiti and Uganda. In the Northern Caribbean archipelago, baseball has been played more regularly and for a longer period of time, and they have attended at least the occasional international event at the top level. Even organizing it, as happened at the end of 2022 with the Caribbean Cup, which was held in a stadium that would not envy the main facilities of many countries with great traditions. All of this, not counting that since 1957, there have been many people born in that place who have made it to the major leagues.

The Bahamas national team has fared very well in this international company after three representatives entered the roster of major league teams officially. These were the cases of Sebastian Walcott (Texas Rangers), outfielder Andrew Arthur (St. Louis Cardinals), and left-handed pitcher and outfielder Janero Miller (Miami Marlins).

It will be necessary to see in practice if any of these talents reach a career high, and if they do, they achieve the most important thing, which is to stay in the category. There are many cases that survive the attempt, including those experiences with young men from India that served as the plot for a movie.

Even today, the context of MLB and international baseball remains dominated by the usual greats. Only the detachment of Colombia, as well as the combination of the Netherlands, Curaçao and Aruba, made it to the elite. Logically, cases like Israel and Italy cannot be counted in this group, because in essence they are players born and trained in the United States.