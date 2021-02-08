“Money makes money”: To the beat of rap music, Ugandan society is looking for investors

Bulambouli is a rural area in eastern Uganda, Africa that needs money. That is why many of its residents gathered and organized to produce a video (“Money Makes Money”) inviting the world to invest in this region to promote their dreams and projects and give them an urgent economic injection.

The campaign called “Money Makes Money” was created by Dude London and Third City for The ONG Communities for Development It is mainly based on irony and humor. How? The photos show the residents of this place as empowered, wealthy, and full of money. Because the campaign message is that when it’s big money attracts more money.

“If you look rich and successful, people trust you and invest in you and the money will come to you,” says one of the videos that is part of the campaign that was filmed with the people of Bulambouli. . The idea is based on the philosophy of “fake it until you make it” (fake it until you get it).

In the video, you can see how the villagers start building all kinds of things with the scarce resources found in the villages. This is how luxury items like glasses, necklaces, jewelry, gold belts, luxury cars or golf clubs are made. It’s all to the beat of rap. “Money makes money” gives us the lesson that imagination and humor are sometimes the best allies for generating a fun and innovative campaign. In addition to the underlying background, there is criticism of investors who are only devoting their attention to projects that have wealth.

Related content:

5 ads remind us of the grave problem of poverty in the world

Things to consider before signing a contract as a real estate investor

The spirit of “money makes money”

Society is really looking for something more than financial support: training to be able to develop a business and that small businesses that are already established have the resources to survive.

“Money Makes Money” combines English and Lugish (the official language of Uganda) and Logisu (the local language of Bulampoli) and is the work of Byg Ben Sukuya, MC Yallah and Jora MC.

Dude London ensures that they want the public to connect with this community, which sounds fun rather than the sad tone that NGO campaigns usually have. “Many NGOs have the same tone of voice, so the more difficult it is for them to find their own way. And honestly, we treat this like any other product, and we don’t see these organizations differently from other brands,” says Coro Becchiras, Creative Director CEO of Dude London.

“From the very first moment, the NGO told us that they don’t want to feel sorry, and they don’t want people to see them suffer like other campaigns. They want people to donate because they really want it, not because they feel bad,” Kuru says in an interview with reason.

A few years ago, Dodd London had already worked with development communities to create a campaign called the Pollampoli Valley, which sought to draw parallels between Silicon Valley (home to many emerging and global tech companies) and the Pollampoli community.

Some facts about Uganda

Uganda is the 103rd economy by the size of its GDP. Its public debt reached 9844 million euros in 2018, and its debt was 41.37% of GDP. Uganda is ranked 127 out of 190 that make up the ranking Doing business, Which ranks countries according to how easy it is to do business.