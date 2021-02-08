Scientists have discovered two dwarf giraffes in Namibia and Uganda

22 hours ago Mia Thompson


Being tall is the competitive advantage of giraffeIt allows you to choose the leaves of the tallest trees, so the scientists were surprised to find two dwarf giraffes in different locations in Africa.

“It’s amazing what our researchers found in this area,” said Julian Vinici, co-founder. Giraffe Conservation FoundationTo Reuters in a video call on Friday. “We were very surprised,” he added.

Most giraffes grow from 4.5 to 6 meters high, but in 2018 scientists working with the foundation discovered a 2.6-meter giraffe in Namibia. Three years ago, a 2.8-meter giraffe was found in a wildlife park in Uganda.

Scientists published their findings in British Medical Journal Late last month.

Either way, giraffes had standard long necks, but short legs squatting, he told the publication. Osteodysplasia, the medical name for the condition, affects both humans and pets, but the magazine said it is rare to see it in wild animals.

Photos taken by the Foundation showed a Ugandan giraffe standing on thick, muscular legs in a dry savanna in the National Park. Murchison FallsIn northern Uganda, a taller animal with long-stick legs was walking behind her.

Unfortunately, there is probably no benefit at all. Giraffes have grown longer, reaching the tallest trees. Venetian. He added that they will likely find it physically impossible to breed with their normal-sized peers.

The number of the world’s tallest mammals has decreased by 40% in the past 30 years to around 111,000, prompting conservationists to classify the four species as “endangered.”

“This is mainly due to habitat loss, habitat fragmentation, population growth and more cultivated land,” he said. Venetian. Coupled with less poaching and climate change, he added.

