Nespresso launches Amaha Awe Uganda coffee

Nespresso introduced in our country Amaha Awe Uganda coffee, part of the Reviving Origins project, which seeks to revive coffee cultivation in areas affected by environmental disasters, economic hardship or regional conflicts; It also aims to preserve the world’s rarest and most luxurious grains.

Reviving Origins is part of Nespresso AAA’s Sustainable Quality Program, the sustainable sourcing model that promoted the brand in coffee producing countries with an investment of CHF 10 million over five years (2019-2023).

Guillaume Le Cunff, CEO of Nespresso, notes, “Coffee is the lifeblood of entire societies around the world. In many regions, the crop has been threatened by various conflicts or by the economy: Reviving Origins provides support to stricken coffee areas, strengthens local economies, Most importantly, the communities in these areas. “

A long-term project

Amaha awe Uganda (Hope of Uganda) in lhukonzo, a local language, is a seasonal coffee from the Rwenzori Mountains, and is available as of May 2020 in 31 countries around the world, along with Reviving Origins: Tamuka mu Zimbabwe and Esperanza from Colombia.

Since its global launch in 2019, Reviving Origins has been a hit in Manicaland, Zimbabwe and Kakita, Colombia, where production has come under great pressure; And now the availability of quality coffee has increased by 9 and 10 percent in those provinces.

The goal of Reviving Origins is to make coffee permanent blends, and to help coffee growers increase the quality and yield of their crop.

By the numbers

31

The countries’ coffee is distributed in Uganda, Zimbabwe and Colombia, and is part of Revive Origins.

10

Millions of Swiss francs are invested in the AAA Nespresso Sustainable Quality Program.

110

One thousand farmers in 14 countries have joined the project to integrate sustainable practices on farms and surrounding landscapes.