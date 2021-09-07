Monroe County Commissioner dies of COVID

The commissioner, who was vaccinated, was hospitalized in August after developing pneumonia.

“Mike, who we all considered a wonderful family, gave everything to the Florida Keys with great passion. We were fed food, love, positive words and hugs,” Mayor Michele Calderon said in a condolence statement.

“He never said we couldn’t do it, in the face of the great challenges he used to say let’s find out how to do it. He fought with passion for everyone to have a quality of life that would allow them to live in the Keys, in decent homes, with protection and fair wages” .

“He showed with all his heart his love for the environment and people. “Rest in peace, my friend,” said the mayor.

During the first big wave of the pandemic, when restaurants closed in the Florida Keys, Mike dedicated himself to distributing food to those in need by farm share.

Prior to being elected Commissioner of the Keys, he served several terms on the Board of Islamorada and traveled annually to Africa to help with missions helping the children of Uganda.

