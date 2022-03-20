More problems for the United States: Brendan Aaronson may be out against Mexico due to injury

And thehe is The closing of the CONCACAF qualifiers remains a complication for the United States. Brendan Aaronson was injured this weekend with Salzburg and He could lose at least the match against Mexico At the Azteca Stadium.

The American midfielder suffered from knee pain while warming up before the match against Wolfsberger. and for this, The player was excluded from the fencing and had to be replaced by Capaldo.

Until now, Neither Greg Berhalter nor the Salzburg team has released the medical report To determine the severity of the injury. Therefore, the period of his absence is unknown.

This week, USMNT was supposed to drop Sergio Dest from the call and call George Bello instead. So the chosen team may lose another important piece after days of clashing against the tricolor.