Morena ignores the DST debate and Noronha’s claims

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Although the discussion about remove daylight saving time It was planned today in the House of Representatives, Political Coordination Council I decided to leave the topic at the last minute.

This aroused the anger and the claim of the Labor Party deputy, Gerardo Fernandez Noronhawho blamed Morena’s parliamentary group for the decision and asserted that it was a mistake.

“I want to express frankly my annoyance, my fraternal request to my colleagues from Morena, for the decision not to set the agenda for today, and to discuss the issue of summer program. It’s a mistake, it’s a big mistake. The deputy said: It is a popular clamor to put an end to this schedule, which did not achieve any benefit.

Subject, according to his Fernandez Noronhauntil September, when the next regular session begins.

“It seems to me an offense,” he said. “It is not true that talking only about the agenda proposed by Morena and what the Green Party and the Labor Party are proposing is always postponed.”

Suggestion or offer

On March 17, Gerardo Fernandez Noronha Submit an initiative to eliminate daylight saving time in Mexico. The above goes with the argument that advancing the clock by one hour each first Sunday in April generates “sleep disturbances, by affecting heart rate and increasing feelings of tiredness, irritability or mood swings.”

According to the deputy, there are scientific, health and other reasons to spare; It is time to stop attacking the population in general to benefit a few,” said the Labor lawmaker.

He said that despite popular, scholarly and legislative voices expressed in this regard, as well as more than 40 initiatives on the subject during past legislatures, “So far, the economic interests of a few have prevailed, although there are more and more adverse effects of such measure”.

Meanwhile, on March 27, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He said he would wait for a technical opinion on whether there was actually energy savings to confirm the summer, which began in 1996.

“I will see in these days the result of the study that was done on whether there are savings and if they are large, we will act accordingly, according to what the technicians and specialists tell us,” The chief said.

What we do at Animal Politico requires professional journalists, teamwork, maintaining a dialogue with readers and something very important: independence. You can help us keep going. Be part of the team. Subscribe to Political Animal, get benefits and support the free press.

#YoSoyAnimal

More Stories

Work visa: requirements and how to apply for entry to Peru | visa | business | nnda-nnlt | trends

14 hours ago Mia Thompson

All About Peru Business Visa | visa | business | nnda-nnlt | Economie

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Labor costs in the United States recorded the highest rise in history in the first quarter

2 days ago Mia Thompson

AMLO proposes reducing the number of monitors in the government

2 days ago Mia Thompson

And they warn of serious damage to the Western economy as a result of sanctions against Russia

3 days ago Mia Thompson

The US economy slowed sharply in the first quarter

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Morena ignores the DST debate and Noronha’s claims

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Japan celebrates “Drive My Car” Oscar for Best International Film

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Mexican health workers will not allow their children to study the same

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Palacín captivates the United States with his football

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson

TikTok is the most downloaded app during the first quarter of 2022

6 hours ago Leo Adkins