Zongolica families see their economy recover due to immigration to the US – El Sol de Orizaba

Orizaba, Ver.- 40% of Sierra de Zongolica’s farmers live in moderate social conditions Because men and young people have had to leave their home city to realize the American dream, says Jose Guadalupe Abalé, Indigenous Affairs Coordinator for the Revolutionary People’s Front (FPR), because farm work is underpaid due to misinformation.

He points out that the misinformation aspect is a consequence of this, because many are not aware of their rights and obligations as farm workers, but Stomach workers such as teachers are also affectedbecause despite their knowledge, unfortunately, they do not put it into practice, “There are people who know their rights, but they ignore them, this is a result.”

Commenting that 90 per cent of Sierra de Zongolica’s residents dedicate themselves to the countryside, “Far from sending money, technicians are needed to check the land and irrigation systems.”

Emphasizes that not all farmers are eligible for the social programs offered by the federal governmentFor this reason, men and young men chose to go to the United States to cut tomatoes or pick cotton, which enabled them to obtain lower-middle-class economic and social status, “Right now, maybe 40 percent more or less live in the middle class because they had to emigrate, two years ago the coffee fell and it was hard to get it back.”

Originally from different areas of the high mountains of the EPRDF, they were placed in the Castillo Park to assert their right of expression, lamenting the state of employment experienced by some workers of big corporations, as well as those who work in the fields. , with shouts of protest is how they continued their march until they left around 3:00 in the afternoon, and this was a peaceful protest before they did not show the rights of the workers.