Up 0.9% in the first quarter – El Financiero

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mexico’s economy back to growth In the first three months of 2022 after stopping in the latter half of 2021, it expanded slightly less than expected amid strong US demand for manufactured goods.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.9 percent in the first quarter Compared to the previous quarterAccording to the timely estimates published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). The average rating of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg was 1.1 percent.

The economy narrowly avoided a recession in the second half of last year.

At an annualized rate, Latin America’s second-largest economy grew 1.6 percent between January and March, matching estimates.

Mexico’s result comes after the US economy fell for the first time since 2020 in the same period, with GDP shrinking at an annual rate of 1.4 percent, according to The data was released on Thursday.

Mexico managed to grow while the United States shrank This is partly due to its trade deficitsaid Gabriella Celler, Director of Economic Analysis at Grupo Financiero BASE.

The United States “imported more than it exported, and where did it import from?” Good part of MexicoSeeler noted.

More Stories

Zongolica families see their economy recover due to immigration to the US – El Sol de Orizaba

14 hours ago Mia Thompson

Morena ignores the DST debate and Noronha’s claims

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Work visa: requirements and how to apply for entry to Peru | visa | business | nnda-nnlt | trends

2 days ago Mia Thompson

All About Peru Business Visa | visa | business | nnda-nnlt | Economie

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Labor costs in the United States recorded the highest rise in history in the first quarter

3 days ago Mia Thompson

AMLO proposes reducing the number of monitors in the government

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Up 0.9% in the first quarter – El Financiero

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Will Smith: The Most Successful Hollywood Movies | I am a legend | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Ram fights back and wins at the Open Golf Championship | Sports

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | May 31, 2022 | Applications | Smartphones | nda | nnni | sports game

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

Mickey Mouse viral cake baker responds to complaint

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring