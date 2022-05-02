Up 0.9% in the first quarter – El Financiero

Mexico’s economy back to growth In the first three months of 2022 after stopping in the latter half of 2021, it expanded slightly less than expected amid strong US demand for manufactured goods.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.9 percent in the first quarter Compared to the previous quarterAccording to the timely estimates published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). The average rating of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg was 1.1 percent.

The economy narrowly avoided a recession in the second half of last year.

At an annualized rate, Latin America’s second-largest economy grew 1.6 percent between January and March, matching estimates.

Mexico’s result comes after the US economy fell for the first time since 2020 in the same period, with GDP shrinking at an annual rate of 1.4 percent, according to The data was released on Thursday.

Mexico managed to grow while the United States shrank This is partly due to its trade deficitsaid Gabriella Celler, Director of Economic Analysis at Grupo Financiero BASE.

The United States “imported more than it exported, and where did it import from?” Good part of MexicoSeeler noted.