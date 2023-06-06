My School President Season 2: Release Date & Renewal Update

An undeniable rise in the popularity of Thai drama series is witnessed globally, especially in the realm of LGBTQ+ centric narratives. Among these, My School President, a Thai drama series, has become a standout sensation, winning hearts with its captivating storyline and relatable characters.

Quick Facts

No Of Season: 1

Release Date : Not Yet Confirmed

: Not Yet Confirmed Language : Thai

: Thai Genre : Action

: Action Where to watch : GMM One

: GMM One Rating: 8.7

Popularity of the Show

My School President, a series centered around the romance between two high school boys, Tinn (played by Norawit Titicharoenrak) and Gun (Nattawat Jirochtikul), has amassed a considerable fan base since its inception. The series’ unique blend of school life drama, romance, and a focus on youth’s struggle in balancing their personal and academic lives have hit a chord with the audience.

Release Date of My School President Season 2

The release date for the second season of My School President is not. Given that the series started airing in December 2022, it’s likely that a potential second season could air in late 2023 or 2024 if the series follows a typical yearly release schedule.

However, it’s important to note that release dates can be influenced by a variety of factors, including production timelines, network scheduling, and audience response to the first season. As anticipation builds for more of this engaging Thai drama series, fans are eagerly waiting for news about a second season.

Cast of My School President Season 2

The main cast of My School President season 2 from the first season is likely to reprise their roles in the second season. Here’s a list of the expected cast:

Norawit Titicharoenrak (also known as Gemini) will likely return as Tinn, the student council president harboring feelings for Gun.

Nattawat Jirochtikul (known as Fourth) should reprise his role as Gun, the president of the school’s music club and the object of Tinn’s affection.

Thanawin Pholcharoenrat (also known as Winny) is expected to return as Win.

Arun Asawasuebsakul (or Ford) is likely to come back as Por.

Kittipop Sereevichayasawat (Satang) should reprise his role as Sound.

Pheerawit Koolkang (known as Captain) may return as Yo.

Teepakorn Kwanboon (also known as Prom) is expected to reprise his role as Pat.

Pakin Kunaaniwit (also known as Mark) could be back as Tiwson.

My School President Season 2 Spoilers

The anticipation surrounding Season 2 is high. While the precise plot details remain under wraps, it’s expected that Season 2 will delve deeper into Tinn and Gun’s relationship. We can anticipate more highs and lows, shared moments, and revelations that will test the strength of their bond.

My School President Season 1 Recap

In the inaugural season, we’re introduced to the vibrant world of high school, specifically focusing on the lives of two central characters, Gun and Tinn. Gun, played by Nattawat Jirochtikul, is the president of the school’s music club. He is a dedicated individual with a dream: to win the prestigious Hot Wave award, an achievement that would not only bring him personal satisfaction but would also solidify the standing of his club.

However, Gun’s dream teeters on the brink of collapse as his club starts to break apart due to internal conflicts and other circumstances. With his aspirations threatened, Gun seeks assistance from an unlikely ally – Tinn, the charismatic president of the Student Council, played by Norawit Titicharoenrak.

Tinn is not just any student council president, he’s an attractive and influential young man whose mother is the school principal. Despite his position of power, Tinn has been quietly nursing a crush on Gun, a fact that he has managed to keep a secret from everyone, including Gun.

The moment Gun asks for Tinn’s help, it ignites a beacon of hope in Tinn. The prospect of working closely with Gun and possibly winning the Hot Wave award for him presents an opportunity that Tinn can’t resist. It’s not just about the award anymore; it’s about proving his worth to Gun and eventually confessing his feelings.

The rest of the season trails their journey, chronicling the highs and lows of their efforts to rebuild the music club, participate in the competition, and win the Hot Wave award. While this is the overarching goal, the subtext of the narrative delves into the tumultuous journey of Tinn’s unspoken feelings.

The charm of the first season lies in how it balances the drama surrounding the music club and the subtle tension of Tinn’s concealed emotions. The underlying romantic storyline creates a compelling narrative tension, as viewers are left wondering when or how Tinn will finally reveal his feelings to Gun.

As the season progresses, we see the duo overcoming hurdles, facing disappointments, and celebrating victories, all the while bringing them closer together. This provides a wealth of shared experiences and intimate moments that further fuel Tinn’s resolve to confess his feelings to Gun.

By the end of the season, viewers are left eagerly anticipating Tinn’s confession and wondering how Gun will respond. The nuanced portrayal of teen love, friendship, ambition, and heartbreak makes the first season of My School President an emotional roller coaster that leaves viewers hooked, eagerly waiting for the next season to unfold.

Ratings of the Show

The excellent ratings from fans and critics reflect the popularity and success of My School President. The series boasts an impressive 8.6 out of 10 on MyDramaList and a near-perfect 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb, evidencing its acclaim.

My School President Season 2 Renewed or Cancelled

While the first season of the show has just started airing, fans are already clamoring for Season 2. However, as of now, there hasn’t been any official confirmation of the show’s renewal. The future of the series, thus, remains uncertain, adding to the suspense and anticipation.

Review of the Show

As a drama series lover, My School President leaves a significant impact, infusing the mundane school life narrative with a refreshing romantic plot. The sincere portrayal of the characters and their struggles resonates deeply with the audience, drawing them into the world of Tinn and Gun.

Where to Watch?

The show is aired every Monday on GMM One. For international viewers, all episodes of My School President are available for streaming on the video-sharing platform YouTube, complete with English subtitles, making it accessible to a global audience.

Conclusion

My School President has certainly carved out a niche for itself in the realm of Thai drama, particularly with its unique blend of romance, high school dynamics, and the captivating journey of personal growth.

The intriguing plot, coupled with compelling performances, has struck a chord with audiences worldwide. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Season 2, the anticipation remains high as fans eagerly await the unfolding of Tinn and Gun’s story.

The first season has set a strong foundation, leaving viewers yearning for more of their journey. Whether you’re a lover of Thai drama or a newcomer, My School President offers a refreshing, heartwarming tale of youth, love, dreams, and the courage to chase them, proving to be a series well worth your time.

