Mysterious: Five female soccer players disappear from a hotel in Uganda

27 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Five football players from Eritrean women’s national under-20 team They disappeared this Tuesday from a hotel in Uganda, where they were due to play a regional tournament, and are suspected of fleeing.

As confirmed by Council of East and Central African Football AssociationsCecafa) in a statement, confirmed the absence of the five players during the morning.

“The matter has been reported to Jinja Police and toInvestigations are underwaysays the text.

Cecafa, the Uganda Football Association (FUFA) and the police They are doing their best to locate these players‘, add the statement.

This is the Eritrean choice She was in Uganda for the U-20 Women’s Championship de la Cicafa, which started on October 30 and was due to finish on November 9 in the nearby city of Njiru.

Incidents of this kind are not new among Eritrean footballers, and some of them are They seek to escape the repressive regime headed by Isaias Afwerki In that small country located in East Africa.

The last similar record was in 2019, when five players under the age of 20 fled their hotel while playing the Cecafa Championship in Uganda.

