The crazy friendship of Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is likely one of the few who knows if Tobey Maguire Whether or not he appears again in Peter Parker’s skin in Spider-Man: No way home, closing the new trilogy about the superhero arriving in theaters Thursday.

Maguire and DiCaprio are one of Hollywood’s best friendsNot to say it’s the most stable. Either it’s theirs or Ben Affleck and Damon died. While one sees how he approaches the cinema, the other does not stop shooting songs. How did they meet? What are the milestones of your long relationship? When did you two work together?

Toby and DiCaprio as Nick Carraway and Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby. Photo: AP

First: the same origin

Maguire and DiCaprio, 46 ​​and 47 respectively, met when they were 12. Liu was coming home from school with his mother and from his car He decided to be Toby’s friend.

DiCaprio saw Maguire on the street and recognized him from the auditions they did together. He told his mom to stop the car, and as Esquire reported, the following happened: “I literally jumped out of the car. I was like, ‘Toby!'” Toby! Hey! Hey! And he’d say, ‘Oh yeah, I know you. You… that guy.” But I made him my friend. When I want someone to be my friend, I just make them my friend.”

The two lived in Los Angeles and were raised by single mothers, an aspect that has contributed to their friendship almost from the first day they saw each other. Or since he chose DiCaprio Maguire.

Two: the same roles

Their relationship continued in castings. Leo used to win. In 1990, they both auditioned for the same TV adaptation fatherhood And DiCaprio was the one who stayed. But the blonde was not silent: he also asked to include Toby and in this way his friend could say even just a few lines.

Toby as Spider-Man. Back?

During the 1990s, DiCaprio also got a role in Creatures 3 At Maguire’s expense and taking the lead from his friend This boy’s life. In the latter case, Toby was able to participate precisely by being friends with Leo.

Over the years they stopped auditioning for the same roles and their careers went into different sides. DiCaprio previously exploded with several blows and was consolidated into the Titanic; Toby has become familiar icy storm Finally he proved himself as a star after that Spider Man.

Now, every time they had to accept a role or not, they both consulted for everything. “We talk about every project we do. I’ve talked to Toby about every choice I’ve made and vice versa. We’ve had endless conversations about certain projects, arguing and supporting each other along the way,” Liu told The Associated Press.

Three: the same friends

The Friends were part of the infamous “Pussy Posse” gang. “Boss Boss”, a term coined by Nancy Joe Sales In a popular New York magazine article about DiCaprio, he was A group of friends who used to do their things on the Hollywood scene.

Toby and DiCaprio as a teenager.

In addition to the heroes of this article, the actors in the band were Kevin Connolly s Lucas Haas, the magician David Blen and the manager harmony koren, among other things. “The main members of the group form a brotherhood of young people, some of whom are really famous, like Leo,” says Sells in his memo.

They have reportedly gone everywhere together, from movie sets to wild parties in New York. The writer also confirmed that DiCaprio’s friends brought Leo money and that they competed with each other to see who stayed in more and better roles.

Fourth: the same films

They have only taken part in the lead role twice: in Don Bloom and in The great Gatsby. The first is a cursed movie that no previous Boss Boss would ever want to remember.

Don’s Plum Poster.

DiCaprio and Maguire recorded it for six days in the summer of 1995 and part of 1996 with their friends. They were the two, Connolly, Scott Bloom, Amber Benson, Heather McComb, Meadow Sesto and Jenny Lewis.

Don’s Plum’s synopsis states: “Every Saturday night, a group of guys meet at their favorite place: Don’s Plum. Like every night, the big challenge is to go somewhere with every girl.”

The New York Post collected information about this mysterious project and reported that one of the film’s producers, Dale Whitley, he knew DiCaprio had become “afraid” when he learned that what would be a short film would turn into an independent film.

The movie was banned in the United States After Liu and Toby sued the creators in 1998. Ignoring a request for justice, in 2014 Wheatley posted the film online. It took 16 months until they took her out.

The producer described the Boss Boss as “a gang of terribly fearsome thugs with their power and influence.” overwhelmed.

A spokesman for DiCaprio, who reached out to The New York Post, claimed Whitley’s comments were “decades-old lies” fabricated “in an attempt to gain illicit publicity and financial gain.”

Maguire, Lurhmann, Carey Mulligan and DiCaprio at The Great Gatsby in Cannes. Photo: Agence France-Presse

The second movie mentioned, The Great Gatsby, is the great project that brought them together. In 2013, director Baz Luhrmann He brought them to the big screen in his interesting version of the Francis Scott Fitzgerald novel.

Luhrmann highlighted the chemistry that exists between the two, noting that they always consulted about what they were doing. In addition, the film tells about the friendship of the characters they play, Jay Gatsby and Nick Caraway.

V: different news

In addition to seeing each other on yachts, environmental activism events and family gatherings where Leo plays with Toby’s kids – they call him Uncle Leo -, They haven’t seen each other in movies for a long time. What’s more, Maguire is being seen less and less in movie theaters.

DiCaprio stars in the movie Don’t Find Netflix.

DiCaprio was first shown in some theaters do not search, Netflix’s Next Delivery Oscar (Arrived on stage on the 24th), preparing Martin Scorsese’s new movie, Moonflower killers. It should not be forgotten that he came from winning the long-awaited award from the Academy Rebirth And that every project he chooses, which is not so much, is appreciated in award seasons.

Maguire, despite not appearing in films for a long time, is preparing to relaunch his career. If he appears in Spider-Man: No Way to Get Home, it will undoubtedly be a popular revival of his last name, and if all goes well Babylon, the new film directed by Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle and co-starring with him, we can talk about how it certainly garnered a host of proposals. They also got a spot in induction, an Apple series directed by Scott Burns.

It was Maguire’s last stage show in key step, since 2014, where he played the famous chess player Bobby Fischer. Will he wear the Super Spider costume again?