Goodbye Netflix! Google TV arrives with 300 free channels

google browser It recently announced that it is about to forge a strong alliance with Pluto TV To be able to provide more 300 entertainment and multimedia channels by Free via Google TVSame platform flow From the internet giant.

Google TV

This is the service provided google browser From your Chromecast, or from your own app on compatible OS devices AndroidNow it is seeking to create alliances with different platforms to expand its catalog. As determined by Google TV Director of Management and Products, Ben Serridge,

Starting today, we’re partnering with Pluto TV so you can access over 300 free live TV channels on Google TV. Visit the Live tab to see what’s in there now, or check out Free Live TV recommendations in the For You tab. This new integration with Pluto TV is available on all devices Google TV in the coming weeks.”

More channels

As if that wasn’t enough, all users Google TV They will have too free access For six months to the Peacock Premium platform, which contains a large catalog of movies, series, exclusive original content, WWE, live, sports and more.

The official statement also recommended other free streaming apps within the same platform such as Red Bull Tv, Xumo or Tubi channels, and reminded you which movies to watch from YouTube.

When and how do you see it?

It is important to specify that this content will currently only be available in the US, and this is in response to the growing concern from users of streaming platforms, who have been very concerned about the high cost of streaming services. broadcast platforms.

It is expected that as soon as possible, after the resounding success of its launch, this service will soon reach Mexico and the rest of Latin America under the same conditions as the United States.