‘Mystery’ the origin of COVID may end with isolating China, they point out in the US – El Financiero

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that China would risk international isolation if it did not allow a “real” investigation into its territory into the origin of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sullivan’s comments follow a call last week from G7 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, for another investigation into how the virus originated. Last month, Biden ordered the US intelligence community to “double” its efforts to identify and report the source of the coronavirus within 90 days.

The goal is to present China with a “difficult choice: Either they responsibly allow investigators to do the real work of figuring out where that came from, or they face isolation in the international community,” Sullivan said in a Fox interview. . Sunday News.

The United States will continue to press, in cooperation with its allies and partners, “until we get to the bottom line of how this virus reached the world and who is responsible for it.”

China has rejected the theory that the virus originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the first cases were reported.

The World Health Organization, which previously sent a mission to China to report on the origin of the virus, is expected to lead a second investigation separate from US intelligence efforts.

“Right now, we won’t be issuing threats or warnings,” Sullivan said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” He said that if China does not live up to its commitments, “we will have to consider our responses at that time and we will do so in coordination with allies and partners.”

“We won’t just accept China saying no,” Sullivan said.