Nadal still perfect of the year, progressing at Indian Wells | Sports

Indian Wells, CA (AP) – Rafael Nadal remains perfect in 2022.
The Spaniard beat 27th seed Daniel Evans 7-5 6-3 on Monday in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open and improved to 17-0 this year on the tour as he seeks his fourth ATP title.
Nadal tied with Roger Federer (2018) and Pete Sampras (1997) for the third best start to a season in the Open Era that began in 1968.
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev’s rise to world number one ended with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to Gael Monfils. Medvedev needs to reach the quarter-finals in the desert to stay on top, when he replaced Novak Djokovic.
“Is it better to be number one, say, for a week or never reach it in your life?” Medvedev asked. “You know, I think it’s best to at least touch it.”
Djokovic will regain first place next week. The Serbian has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and cannot enter the United States to play the Indian Wells and Miami Open.
At the moment this year no one can touch Nadal.
Become the first player to achieve 400 wins in the Masters 1000 event.
After missing the entire past year due to injury, Nadal caught fire. He won titles in Melbourne, the Australian Open for the 21st Grand Slam, followed by Acapulco and is now chasing his third title in Indian Wells.
“It’s an important victory over a difficult opponent,” Nadal admitted. “He is not an easy opponent to face. He plays well tactically, uses his backhand very well and plays aggressively, changing the pace of points.”
Monfils reached the fourth round at Indian Wells for the fifth time in six years after defeating the world number one for the second time in his career. In 2009 in Doha he beat Nadal in the quarter-finals.
“I feel good today,” Monfils warned. “Tactically I was good. Very confident.”
In the Women’s Championship, fourth seed Anett Kontaveit lost to Marketa Vondrosova 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5). Sixth seed Maria Scari beat Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-0. 20 Elisa Mertens finished Daria Savile’s streak that came from playoffs, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Veronika Kudretova, seeded 21, advanced after Marie Buzkova’s retirement, with the Russian leading 6-4, 0-2.
