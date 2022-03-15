Mexican national team strikers in FIFA history

Javier Hernandez I will not go to the Qatar World Cup 2022. According to insider information, David Medrano, top scorer in Qatar Mexican national team“Chicharito”, will not be called again, while Gerardo Martino He is the captain of the national team.

“The papers were already sent out last week to footballers playing outside the country, and despite the good moment for Javier Hernandez, no. No call was sent to Los Angeles Galaxy Hernandez. It is clear that “Chicharito” will not play World Cup Qatar“, Sure Medrano in the Ansar.

Who will be called up in the Mexican national team attack?

The same Don DavidConfirm who will be the three attackers who will be on the last list FIFA date The octagonal final of CONCACAF, which is heading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Santiago Jimenez can replace Rogelio Funes Morey In the event that he is unable to recover from the injury he suffered. “Chaquito” will be next to Raul Jimenez And the Henry Martin On the Azteca Selection attack,” our insider added.

What are the remaining matches of Mexico in the final eight?

The Mexican national team He is three games away from ending his participation in the Octagon Final of CONCACAF. The group that manages “Tata” is tied in third place United State With 21 points, both are below Canada Who is the leader with 25 units?

It will be the first of the three matches that Mexico will face against a team stars and stripesOn March 24th, a meeting that will be the key to qualifying for the World Expo, a match you can enjoy On the screens of Azteca Deportes: Aztec 7,

Then he will visit Honduras, one of the most complex stadiums of the entire match, where the Catracho fans sing and jeers, on the 27th of the same month; To close at the Azteca stadium against saviorThey can already get the Qatar 2022 ticket.