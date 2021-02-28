Natural wonders holding world records – more regions – international

Nature is as extreme as it is beautiful. Captivating as it is mysterious.

There are places that are advertised as wonderful because of the huge contribution they make to the planet.

The Guinness Book of Records has counted natural places that have created brands in various categories.

Find out what has been selected from this important and recognized work responsible for publishing a wide range of interesting things.

Dead Sea

Located between the states of Israel and Jordan.

It is a lake located between the states of Israel and Jordan. It was considered the lowest point on Earth, at 429 meters below sea level, according to the English encyclopedia Britannica.

It is recognized due to its high salt concentration. It has this unusual name because it does not contain any kind of marine life in it, due to the extreme properties of the water.

Mount Everest

It is located between Nepal and China, and it is 8,847 meters.

It is located between Nepal and China, its height is 8,847 meters and as a result it has become the highest mountain in the world.According to the “Guinness World Record”.

The same book reported that it was also where more climbing records were recorded. For example, in 1953, Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay made a breakthrough by reaching the summit of Everest for the first time in history.

the great Barrier Reef

It is 2,027 kilometers long and consists of at least 3,000 individual reef systems.

Located on the northeastern coast of Australia, it is one of the Seven Wonders of the World, and as mentioned on the ‘Greatbarrierreef’ website“It is larger than the Great Wall of China and is the only living thing on Earth that can be seen from space.”

Its length is 2,027 kilometers, and it consists of at least 3,000 individual coral systems and contains hundreds of islands.

Amazon

Its stretch covers about 40% of South America.

It is the largest rainforest in the world.

Its stretch covers about 40 percent of South America. At least one in ten known species on the planet is said to live in this area.

It is part of the territory of Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana.

The Nile River

This is the longest river in the world: it starts south of the equator and It flows north through northeastern Africa, and ends up in the Mediterranean Sea.

It crosses 10 countries: Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia.

Iceland

It is the largest volcanic island in the world.

Among the list stands Iceland, which is the largest volcanic island in the world. It is located between the Norwegian Sea and the North Atlantic Ocean.

Characterized by the fact that there are volcanic eruptions along the Mid-Atlantic mountain range.

It should be noted that it is a European country formed on the political, economic and geographical levels.

Angel Leap

Angel Falls (979 m), at Canaima Park, is the highest waterfall in the world. Photo: Photo: Ariana Artega Quintero

It is listed as the highest waterfall in the world. Its height is 979 meters.

It is located in the Kamarata Valley, in Canaima National Park, southeast Venezuela.

The funny thing is, this beautiful website was formed naturally.

Lago Baikal

Located in Russia, it is one of the deepest and largest lakes in the world.

Specialty portals confirm that, by volume, they make up 20 percent of all Earth’s fresh water.

Monte Kilauea

It is one of the most volcanic eruptions in Hawaii.

It is located in Hawaii and is the most active volcanic massif in the world. Its height is 1247 meters.

Of the five volcanoes that make up the island, the island is the most volatile.

According to National Geographic, it is estimated to be “between 300,000 and 600,000 years old and has been active since 1983”.

The same medium confirmed that in 2018, “The last eruption of the volcano has been recorded so far, which dragged 700 houses with it and forced up to 2000 people to evacuate.”

