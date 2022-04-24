Neither science fiction nor horror

league will get time Just a month before it ends. Barcelona s Lightningwho has had a match on hold since Round 21 (December 22), They will play at the end for him crash number 33. the cost of it (Watch the match live on AS.com). The meeting was postponed four months. Firstly, to who – which Seville – Barcelona which was postponed due to the absence of the South American internationals. and later, to The Super Cup, Athletic Barcelona de Copa and Rayo’s impressive and impressive performance in the tournament.

That must be the thinking of the beam at this hour. it should Played Yesterday Cup final In Seville, which was millimeters away from her. or the Barcelonawhich was until last night title holder from competition. But the reality of Barcelona is different. And Xavi explained it really well yesterday. It’s not science fictionAs it was thought after the Bernabeu; nor who the horror, as it happened in November. Now the team plays to open a file the difference semi final Hero Insurance. If he wins, he will leave Betis nine points behind. The Lightningin the meantime, will strive to avoid Finally, the decreases. Apparently, he has a wide safety cushion (Granada takes the last place for relegation with 30 points), but he already remembers Martin Dam That a few years ago he ended up saving them with a goal from Tamudou after courting the drama with 40 points.

Barcelona and Rayo are tired, but they fought their way on Thursday. These are from ribbon, to beat Espanyol. And those of Xavi, out of Royal SandAnd where they gave Symptoms of fatigue emphasized in physical problems Pique, Araujo, Alba and Elvis. The extra effort was worth it, because Barcelona took a valuable booty flip subtitle, which gives Reaching the controversial Super Cupin it Actual goal It’s out of season. It can help you with the same Aubameyangwho has scored nine goals in La Liga since his arrival and is four goals less than the giant’s number. zigic what or what marked 13 In the 2008-09 season with a race After arriving in the winter. Xavi asked for people’s support, but to get 91,648 spectators at Camp Nou, he still needs to stop slipping like those at Eintracht and the Cadiz And play soccer like angels like Alexia and Company.