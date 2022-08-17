New arrangement: 134 countries you can travel to without a visa

The Henley & Partners 2022 Index places El Salvador as 9th among the countries with the most powerful passport in Latin America, and 39th in the world.

El Salvador ranks ninth among the countries with the most powerful passport in Latin America, and 39th globally, according to the new ranking released by the consulting firm. Henley & Company which measures each year the number of destinations that residents of 199 countries can travel to without a visa.

Henley & Partners recently published the 2022 Global Mobility Report. Using 17 years of historical data, the Henley & Partners Index is based on information from International Air Transport Association (IATA) “The world’s largest and most accurate travel information database” reads its website.

This includes 199 passports and 227 different travel destinations. The arrangement is periodically updated by the consultant.

The 2022 Henley Index places El Salvador in the 134 destinations its citizens can travel to, above Guatemala, Honduras (133), Colombia (132), Venezuela (129), Nicaragua (128), Ecuador (92), and Bolivia (80). and Cuba (65).

Here is a list of 134 countries that Salvadorans can travel to without a visa:

Ossia

Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Micronesia, New Caledonia, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu,

The Middle East

Armenia, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Oman, Palestinian Territories, United Arab Emirates,

Europe

Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, Vatican City

Caribbean

Anguilla, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire; Saint Eustatius and Saba, British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French West Indies, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago

Asia

Bangladesh, Cambodia, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Laos, Macau (China), Malaysia, Maldives, Nepalese, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, East Timor, Uzbekistan

America

Argentina, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay

Africa

Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoros, Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Reunion Island, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Somalia, Saint Helena, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe

