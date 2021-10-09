Nicaragua salutes the Republic of Uganda on its independence
The government of reconciliation and national unity in the Republic Nicaragua salutes head Republic Uganda In memorial of 59th Anniversary of Independence.
full press release
Managua, October 8, 2021
your Excellency
General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni
head
Republic of Uganda
Kampala
Dear brother,
On a special occasion Celebrating the fifty-ninth anniversary of independenceOn the ninth of next October, let us express on behalf of the people and government of the reconciliation and national unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, My sincere congratulations to you, your brave people and the government of the Republic of Uganda.
In celebration of this national holiday, which brings backAffirms the right of the Ugandan people to determine their own destiny to freedom, sovereignty and self-determination; We would like to renew our firm will to continue strengthening the historical bonds of brotherhood, solidarity and mutual cooperation that unite us.
from U.S Blessed and always free Nicaragua, welcome our fraternal arms. As well as the love and affection of all Nicaraguan families for the noble people of Uganda.
