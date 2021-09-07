Nigeria beat Cape Verde and leads its region with a perfect score

The Nigerian national football team beat Cape Verde 2-1 today, as a visitor, in the second date of Group C of the Qatar 2022 African qualifiers, which it leads with a perfect score.

Defender Dylan Tavares (20 m) put Cape Verde in front and Nigeria converted it through striker Victor Osimhen (30 m) and midfielder Kenny Rocha Santos (31 m).

The Super Eagles won their second successive victory after 2-0 against Liberia on the first date.

The day ended with the following matches:

Group B: Zambia 0 – Tunisia 2. Equatorial Guinea 1 – Mauritania 0.

Group D: Malawi 1 – Mozambique 0.

Group Ten: Tanzania 3 – Madagascar 0.

Group H: Congo 1 – Senegal 3.

Later:

Group F: Burkina Faso – Algeria (16.00); Angola – Libya (16.00).

Group I: Sudan – Guinea-Bissau (16.00).

The winners from each group will reach the final stage in search of the five places for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

-sites-

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger 3. Djibouti 0.

Group B: Tunisia 6, Zambia and Equatorial Guinea, 3; Mauritania 0.

Group C: Nigeria 6 Liberia 3 Cape Verde and Central African Republic 1.

Group D: Côte d’Ivoire 4: Cameroon, Malawi 3. Mozambique, 1.

Group E: Mali 4 Kenya, Uganda 2; Rwanda 1.

Group F: Egypt 4 Libya 3; Gabon 1; Angola 0.

Group G: South Africa 4 Ghana, Ethiopia 3; Zimbabwe, 1.

Group H: Senegal 6, Namibia 4; Congo 1; Togo 0.

Group A: Morocco 3 Guinea and Guinea Bissau 1; Sudan 0.

Group X: Tanzania and Benin – 4. Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2; Madagascar 0 (Tillam)