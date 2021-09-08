Michael Morales came to Las Vegas for a makeover before competing in the Dana White Competition Series | Other sports | Sports

The representative of El Oro County is in the United States. He’s going to get a place in the UFC.

Michael Morales Hurtado (11-0 in MMA) arrived in Las Vegas (Nevada) on Tuesday to continue his preparations for the fight that will take place on September 21 at the UFC Apex, with Kazakh Nikolai Vertnikov (9-3-0), in the Dana White’s Contender Series competition. .

Las Vegas reads an Instagram story of a three-color mixed martial arts fighter who flew to the United States from Mexico, after completing required documentation in recent days in Ecuador.

Videos posted to Morales’ account show pictures of what appears to be Las Vegas’ McCarran Airport and a highway in that city.

Instagram stories on Michael Morales’ account. The Ecuadorean fighter is already in Las Vegas.

Initially, the battle of Morales against Vertnikov was scheduled for September 28. however, ESPN On August 28, it was reported that the fourth episode of Season 5 of the Contestant series will take place on Tuesday, 21st of this month.

According to a poster released by ESPNThe Ecuadorean and Kazakh welterweights will participate in the penultimate match between the five agreed upon that day.

ESPN is recalling Dana White’s lawsuits related to Episode 4 of Season 5 of the Contender series. Ecuadorean Michael Morales will face Kazakh Nikolai Vertnikov on Tuesday (September 21st). #UFC pic.twitter.com/YAZOdcqbts – Alejandro Fierro (@alefierro_87) August 29, 2021

Morales spent a lot of training in 2021 at the Intram Lounge in Tijuana (Baja California), home of flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

A landslide victory on September 21 will see UFC (The Ultimate Fighting Championship) president Dana White award Orense a contract on the UFC roster. To do this, the citizen must make an impression on the jury and White himself.

Fighters of the stature of Jimmy Crut, Jeff Neal or Sean O’Malley were knocked out from the seasons of the Contender series, the latter being defeated in 2020 by Ecuadorean Marlon. Chito Vera at UFC 252.

Season 5 of the Dana White Rivals series kicked off on Tuesday, August 31 with first week fights. (D)