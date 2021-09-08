Michael Morales came to Las Vegas for a makeover before competing in the Dana White Competition Series | Other sports | Sports

52 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The representative of El Oro County is in the United States. He’s going to get a place in the UFC.

Michael Morales Hurtado (11-0 in MMA) arrived in Las Vegas (Nevada) on Tuesday to continue his preparations for the fight that will take place on September 21 at the UFC Apex, with Kazakh Nikolai Vertnikov (9-3-0), in the Dana White’s Contender Series competition. .

Las Vegas reads an Instagram story of a three-color mixed martial arts fighter who flew to the United States from Mexico, after completing required documentation in recent days in Ecuador.

Videos posted to Morales’ account show pictures of what appears to be Las Vegas’ McCarran Airport and a highway in that city.

Instagram stories on Michael Morales’ account. The Ecuadorean fighter is already in Las Vegas.

Initially, the battle of Morales against Vertnikov was scheduled for September 28. however, ESPN On August 28, it was reported that the fourth episode of Season 5 of the Contestant series will take place on Tuesday, 21st of this month.

According to a poster released by ESPNThe Ecuadorean and Kazakh welterweights will participate in the penultimate match between the five agreed upon that day.

Morales spent a lot of training in 2021 at the Intram Lounge in Tijuana (Baja California), home of flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

A landslide victory on September 21 will see UFC (The Ultimate Fighting Championship) president Dana White award Orense a contract on the UFC roster. To do this, the citizen must make an impression on the jury and White himself.

Fighters of the stature of Jimmy Crut, Jeff Neal or Sean O’Malley were knocked out from the seasons of the Contender series, the latter being defeated in 2020 by Ecuadorean Marlon. Chito Vera at UFC 252.

Season 5 of the Dana White Rivals series kicked off on Tuesday, August 31 with first week fights. (D)

More Stories

Nigeria beat Cape Verde and leads its region with a perfect score

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Canadian teenager Fernandez sparks football at the US Open

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Tokyo 2020: Ugandan athlete Jules Ssekitoleko disappears in Japan before passing coronavirus tests | full sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

CONCACAF: Mexico does not convince and the United States does not prevent ghosts | Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Talented young people from Uganda are invited to attend the football show in Spain

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

This is the schedule of the positions of the valued CONCACAF towards the World Cup Qatar 2022 after the second day

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Michel Franco competes in Sundown at the London Film Festival

50 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Michael Morales came to Las Vegas for a makeover before competing in the Dana White Competition Series | Other sports | Sports

52 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The US judge has extended the deadline for the prosecution to respond to the appeal of Alex Saab, the front man for Nicolas Maduro

54 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Can dogs understand human words? Science Answers It – El Sol de México

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Android | Trick to control your computer with your iOS phone as if it were a mouse | SPORTS-PLAY

5 hours ago Leo Adkins