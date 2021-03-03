Nobody Sleeps Today: Netflix Latam just launched the 11 seasons of Modern Family

Netflix Latin America Share it on social networks in the eleventh season of the series.Modern familyNow available on the streaming platform, starting today, March 2.

More football on video



are you ready? 🙊 Family Season 11 is now available! I don’t know about you, but today he’s running a marathon. 🍿😎 pic.twitter.com/1giIc80sai Netflix Latinoamérica (NetflixLAT) March 2, 2021

Until last year, Netflix Canada and the United States were the only ones to have 11 seasons of the successful ABC series, but it is realistic that the final season has also reached ours.

They came for the eleventh season of the children of the modern family who are not sleeping today – ❁ (AbrilBettinii) March 2, 2021

In fact, ‘Modern familyHe just ended his mega-career on ABC with 11 seasons and exactly 250 episodes in total, so now the series isn’t back, Netflix Latam He made all chapters available to his fans.

Modern family It is the biggest sitcom in ABC history, and it finally came to an end after breaking the record for longest running on the US network. The show revolves around three generations of a family with different views, circumstances, and how they all coexist.

Modern family It is a fictitious American television series that premiered on ABC on September 23, 2009 and ended April 8, 2020. The series follows the life of Jay Pritchett and his family, all of whom live in Los Angeles. The Pritchett family includes his second wife, son and stepson, in addition to two adult children; Their husbands, children and grandchildren. Modern Family 11 seasons in total.

Christopher Lloyd and Stephen Levitan portray the series while sharing the stories of their “Modern Families”. The series is presented in a satirical style, with the characters frequently speaking directly to the camera. The series was renewed for the tenth season on May 10, 2017.

Modern family It garnered critical acclaim throughout its early seasons, although the reception became more mixed as the series progressed. After 10 years, 11 seasons and over 200 radio episodes, the series ended with its eleventh season on April 8, 2020.

You may also like:

The arrival of the first transgender girl to the “Acapulco Shore”; Meet Jaylin Castellanos, “Mexican Barbie”

“Crespo’s daughter’s biggest fear was that they would not believe her”: Sergio Meyer provides details of the case (video)

Sarah Souza assures that she forgave her older siblings, but warns them that she will not allow herself to be trampled upon her.

Rex will spend at least one month in Orient Prison while the investigation is properly conducted.