North Korea has withdrawn from Nepal in a series of closures of its diplomatic missions

The screenshot, from a social media account of the Nepalese Prime Minister’s Office, shows North Korea’s ambassador to the South Asian country, Jo Yong-man (left), on a farewell visit, on November 6, 2023 (local time), to Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal. (Resale and archiving prohibited)

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) — North Korea has decided to close its embassy in Nepal, a news report said Friday, the latest such move in the country. A series of closures of its diplomatic missions abroadApparently due to economic difficulties exacerbated by global sanctions.

Diplomatic relations advisor to Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said North Korea made the decision in line with its “changing priorities” and “Worsening of the financial crisis“, according to the local newspaper “Kathmandu Post”.

The article stated that from now on, the North Korean embassy in New Delhi will be responsible for diplomatic affairs.

In a separate post on X, formerly Twitter, the Prime Minister’s Office said that North Korean Ambassador to Nepal Jo Yong-man paid a farewell visit to the prime minister on Monday.

North Korea established diplomatic relations with Nepal in 1974 and opened its diplomatic mission in Kathmandu in the same year.

Pyongyang was recently informed of the closure of its embassies in North Korea Angola, Spain And Uganda to the countries concerned, while Beijing confirmed North Korea’s decision to withdraw from Hong Kong.

The South Korean Unification Ministry, which is responsible for inter-Korean affairs, attributed this move to North Korea’s faltering economy.

Instead of receiving money from Pyongyang, its diplomatic missions are known to obtain funds for their operations through illegal trade and commercial activities, sending remittances to the North Korean regime, according to North Korean diplomats who defected to South Korea.

However, the North Korean Foreign Ministry stated that the closures are part of efforts to efficiently reorganize its diplomatic capacity, in line with the “changing global environment” and “national diplomatic policy.”

