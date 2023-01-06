Novak Djokovic will face Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals in Adelaide

AP and AFP

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, January 6, 2023, p. A 11

Adelaide. Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International, where Denis Shapovalov is waiting for him.

Djokovic, the first seed in the tournament, eliminated France’s Quentin Hales 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5). For his part, Canadian Shapovalov got his ticket to the next round after defeating Russian Roman Sviolin 6-4, 6-3.

The Serbian tennis player and other high-profile players in the ranks are taking advantage of this competition, and others taking place in the country this week, to prepare for the first match. Pioneer Year beginning on January 16th.

Last year, Djokovic did not participate in the Australian Open because he was not vaccinated, which was mandatory to enter the country. But measures against Covid-19 have since been eased and the former world number one has been allowed to enter Australian territory.