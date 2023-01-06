Novak Djokovic will face Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals in Adelaide

Sharon Hanson

AP and AFP

La Jornada newspaper
Friday, January 6, 2023, p. A 11

Adelaide. Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International, where Denis Shapovalov is waiting for him.

Djokovic, the first seed in the tournament, eliminated France’s Quentin Hales 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5). For his part, Canadian Shapovalov got his ticket to the next round after defeating Russian Roman Sviolin 6-4, 6-3.

The Serbian tennis player and other high-profile players in the ranks are taking advantage of this competition, and others taking place in the country this week, to prepare for the first match. Pioneer Year beginning on January 16th.

Last year, Djokovic did not participate in the Australian Open because he was not vaccinated, which was mandatory to enter the country. But measures against Covid-19 have since been eased and the former world number one has been allowed to enter Australian territory.

▲ The Serbian tennis player is preparing for his brand new return to the Australian Open, after he did not participate in the tournament last year due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and his expulsion from the country amid fierce controversy.photo

Yesterday he resigned to losing more tournaments in the United States for refusing to be vaccinated against the Coronavirus.

What can I do? no thing. You know my position so it is what it isThe Serb said at a news conference. I hope (to play), but if I can’t go, I won’t goinsist on winner 21 Grand Slam.

Azarenka’s victory

In the women’s draw in Adelaide, she defeated former top seed Victoria Azarenka Zeng Kenwen 6-2 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals. The next challenger for the Belarusian, who won twice in the A-League, will be Linda Noskova, who eliminated Claire Liu 6-2, 6-2.

