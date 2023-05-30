Once, It Was Love Chapter 113: Release Date, Raw Scan, Spoliers

Once, It Was Love is an emotive webtoon that has been captivating audiences with its unique narrative, exquisite artwork, and realistic characters. It is a remarkable comic series that delves deep into the labyrinth of relationships, betrayals, and unrequited love.

Written and illustrated by QTT, the series has made its mark in the realm of romance webtoons due to its poignant depiction of love and loss.

The series chronicles the life of Mako, a florist who finds her life turned upside down when she discovers her husband, Kazuki, having an affair with her younger sister, Kanako.

The story takes an unexpected twist when Mako becomes invisible to everyone except her brother, Tatsuo, and her sister, Kanako. This distinct premise has not only intrigued but also emotionally moved readers, making the series a popular choice amongst webtoon enthusiasts.

Quick Facts

No Of Chapter: 112

Release Date : June 4, 2023

: June 4, 2023 Language : Japanese

: Japanese Genre : Drama

: Drama Where to Read: Pocket Comic

Popularity of the Show

Once, It Was Love has garnered immense popularity due to its emotive storytelling and compelling characters. The rollercoaster of emotions that Mako experiences resonates deeply with readers, making them root for her and despise her betraying spouse and sister.

The webtoon is not just a tale of love and betrayal; it’s also a tale of resilience, redemption, and the power of enduring love.

Once, It Was Love Chapter 113 Release Date

The forthcoming Chapter 113 of Once, It Was Love is slated for release on June 4, 2023. Readers eagerly anticipate each new chapter, eager to follow the tangled love stories and conflicts that form the series’ core.

Once, It Was Love Chapter 113 Cast

The main characters in Once, It Was Love are as intriguing as they are complex:

Mako, the lead character, is a florist who is the epitome of gentleness and kindness. Her world crumbles when she discovers her husband’s affair with her sister.

Kazuki, Mako’s husband, is a seemingly caring man, but his affair with Mako’s sister shatters the facade.

Kanako, Mako’s younger sister, is a model whose beauty is as captivating as her personality is selfish.

Tatsuo, Mako’s younger brother, has always been in love with Mako and is one of the two people who can see her even after she turns invisible.

Once, It Was Love Chapter 112 Recap

In the previous season of Once, It Was Love, we saw a roller coaster of emotions, filled with heartbreak, love, betrayal, and resilience. The season started with the main character, Mako, living a seemingly perfect life with her husband Kazuki. She adored her husband and was blissfully ignorant of the darker side of their relationship. Mako’s life took a drastic turn when she discovered that Kazuki was having an affair with her younger sister, Kanako. Kanako, a stunning model, was self-centred and had no qualms about betraying Mako. The revelation of the affair shattered Mako’s world, and the emotional pain made her become invisible to her husband. This invisibility aspect, a unique plot device, added a metaphoric layer to the storyline, depicting the emotional void and disconnection Mako felt due to her husband’s betrayal. Tatsuo, Mako’s younger brother, was another significant character in the previous season. Unlike others, he could see and hear Mako, even when she was invisible. He played a crucial role in comforting Mako in her times of distress. His undying affection for Mako, which had been present since their childhood, became more evident as the season progressed. Kazuki’s character, on the other hand, was portrayed as an attractive businessman with a darker side. While he seemed like a caring spouse on the surface, his affair with Kanako revealed his true colors. His inability to see or hear Mako after she demanded him out of her life added a bitter twist to their relationship. Shoma and Kanako’s relationship took a surprising turn when they decided to get married. Shoma, who had the ability to make certain people disappear from others’ sights, was revealed to have used his power to make Tatsuo unable to see Kanako after he discovered Tatsuo’s affair. Shoma confessed to Kanako about his role in his parents’ divorce, leading to a series of intense emotional conversations between them. The previous season ended with a cliffhanger as Kanako noticed Tatsuo wandering aimlessly in the streets. This event left the readers intrigued about Tatsuo’s fate and what it could mean for Kanako and Shoma’s relationship in the upcoming season. The intricate weaving of relationships, emotions, and supernatural elements made the previous season of Once, It Was Love a memorable one, leaving readers eagerly waiting for the next installment.

Once, It Was Love Chapter 113 Spoiler

The forthcoming chapter promises to be as thrilling as the previous ones. While there are no official spoilers for Chapter 113, the last chapter’s conclusion gives us enough to speculate on possible outcomes.

Mako may confront her sister Kanako about her affair with Kazuki, leading to a bitter argument. Tatsuo might attempt to console Mako and confess his long-standing love for her, which could leave Mako in a dilemma. Chapter 113 is undoubtedly going to be a whirlwind of emotions and revelations.

Raw Scan Release Date Once, It Was Love Chapter 113

The raw scans for Once, It Was Love Chapter 113 should be available a few days before the official release date, around June 1, 2023.