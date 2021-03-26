One goal from Mane deserves to move Senegal to the quarter-finals

54 mins ago Leland Griffith

First knockout round, the first match that you cannot fail. Uganda was not inferior to Senegal, but she gave a penalty and several times the black. Mane switches one of them, who runs a group that moves very littleBut he is leading the games forward and he is already in the African Cup quarter-finals.

The first minutes were hesitant, With constant interruptions, three yellow cards and zero chances. Almost unintentionally Mane offered to him After an impressive move from Senegal, the Liverpool striker received the ball from Niang Ou Shoot a superb low shot to the right post Onyango. With the goal on the scoreboard, Uganda has advanced its lines despite the presence of Caddo Completely disabled by Coulibaly, Thanks to Okiwi, they had two big opportunities to draw: the first being brilliantly turned down by Gomis and On top of a corner.

The second half did not bring anything new to the game and Senegal just kept its advantageWhile Uganda has also failed to convert its need for registration opportunities. But then, just like the first part, A penalty kick raised by Onyango, when I hit Sani’s legs, gave Senegal the opportunity to close the match. However, Mane, the great lions star, Maximum penalty failed againJust like he did in the group stage against Kenya. Nothing else has happened since then Except for the small occasion of delightful.

Senegal, which did not make a great match during the tournament, Enters the quarter-finals of the African Cup and imposes the names of his stars. Mane, who became the tournament’s top scorer, leads his team to the quarter-finals in which Benin will face, Who abruptly eliminated Morocco From Ziyash, Nasiri, Mrabit and Co.

the changes

Timothy Utensils (17 ‘, Hassan Wasswa), Allan Kyampad (56 ‘, Patrick Cadeau), Crepein Diatta (68 ‘, civitt), Alan Catriga (76 ‘, Khalid Aucho), Keita Baldi (80 ‘Ismail Sarr), Diane (84 ‘, Mbaye Niang)

Cards

Onyango (4 ‘, yellow) Emmanuel Okoye (7 ‘, yellow) Badou Ndiaye (10 ‘, yellow) Khalid Aucho (30 ‘, yellow) Coulibaly (69 ‘, yellow

More Stories

Kanye West handles shoes for the President of Uganda

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

USA coach Jason Kris wants to turn the page quickly

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

United States vs. Jamaica LIVE: Watch live broadcasts and narration via ESPN and TUDN STREAM LIVE International Friendly | Live Football Today’s matches | United States of America | United States | nczd | Total Sports

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Why most young people no longer know what a sewing machine is and how to correct it

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Intel offers to manufacture the Apple M1 chips in the US

2 days ago Leland Griffith

O.Próximo. – The President of Uganda confirms that he is “studying” the possibility of opening an embassy in Jerusalem

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

One goal from Mane deserves to move Senegal to the quarter-finals

54 mins ago Leland Griffith

Black Adam stars in the cast; Pierce Brosnan will be Doctor Fayette

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Thomas Pereira, a football player from Cartagena who received a scholarship from a university in the United States | Globalism

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Joe Biden: The US President directs these warnings to North Korea and China

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

They created the first map of animals that had yet to be discovered on Earth

6 hours ago Mia Thompson