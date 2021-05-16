The Astronomy Building at the National Observatory today celebrates the passage of a century, identified as one of the functional constructions in Havana designed for scientific activity.

Havana, Cuba. The Astronomy Building at the National Observatory today celebrates the passage of a century, identified as one of the functional constructions in Havana designed for scientific activity.

Luis Enrique Ramos, coordinator of the History Committee of the Meteorological Society of Cuba, explained that the benefits of this wing included the platform and dome of the refractor telescope obtained in 1919.

The National Meteorological Award indicates that a semi-underground crypt was built in the Astronomy Building of the National Observatory to install the high-precision chronometer that marks the counting of the official time and time of the country.

Part of this legacy, Ramos points out, Today it is shared between two institutionsThe telescope was left in the care of the Institute of Geophysics and Astronomy, and the building resides at the headquarters of the Meteorology Institute.