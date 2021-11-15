Opening of the Inter-University Olympiad in Medical Knowledge – Information Code

The aim was to encourage continuous improvement in the academic and practical areas of physicians in training and to standardize the student environment in the health district of the state of Queretaro.

owner Minister of Health of Queretaro State, Maria Martina Pérez Rendón, opened First Inter-University Olympiad of Medical Knowledge (MedCup Querétaro 2021), in that pDoctors under training from three institutions of higher education participated.

In his message, Pérez Rendón It is proven that the first Olympiad among universities will allow participants to determine their strengthsIt will give them the impetus to improve their knowledge and skills in medical practice, which they will soon develop.

“I want to emphasize that we physicians owe ourselves to society, and that through our work and vision health must always come before illness, so preventive measures must play an important role in its clinical performance‘, he confirmed.

Minister of Health He was confident that this first Olympiad would have excellent resultsIt is not the last to be implemented, but rather the first of many, and noted that the Ministry of Health is an ally of universities in professional development.

The first inter-university Olympiad for medical knowledge He counted the participation of 45 doctors and doctors In the formation of the three university institutions that were merged into nine teams.

Students participating in MedCup Querétaro 2021 study at the medical schools of the Autonomous University of Querétaro (UAQ), University of Anahuac Querétaro and Universidad del Valle de Mexico.

The event was held in the hall of the Plaza Camillenas Hotel, in the presence of the Director of the College of Medicine at Umm Al Quwain University, Guadalupe Zaldivar Lillo de la Ría, and the President of the Medical Students Association of Umm Al-Qura University, Pablo Hernández Gillin. from Anáhuac Argel University Alejandro Donato González; President of the Medical Students Association of Anahuac Santiago Agraz Orozco University; Anáhuac Student Accompaniment Coordinator, Nora Castro Montes, among other personalities.