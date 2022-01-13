Opposite / World Cup player with La Albirrojita who stands out in college football in the United States

Paraguay abroad 13 Ene 10:22

He came to wear the Perugia shirt and was part of the youth team that played until the World Cup. Currently, he is studying in the United States and stands out at the undergraduate level.

This is goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta, who trained at the lower ranks of Nacional and who advanced with a small step through Guarani. Now, Perrotta is studying Business Administration at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

There he plays for the college football team, the Seahawaks, where he put in an amazing performance and last season was one of the most important players on his team.

During 2021, Perrotta was elected twice as defensive players per week by the CAA (the conference in which he competes and is dependent on the NCAA, the National Association of Athletics), with 79 stops.

The goalkeeper is in the third year of his career and the current season will be his last year studying and competing at the college level. In previous seasons he also had great performances.

In 2019, his year as a “rookie”, as the freshmen in the United States are called, he played 17 games, accumulating 1,610 minutes on the field, and conceded 13 goals, an average of one conceded every 123 minutes.

The following year, as a “second year student”, he played 10 matches and conceded the same number of goals, with 940 minutes on the field. This means that, on average, he conceded a goal every 94 minutes or a direct goal in every match.

While in his year as a ‘rookie’ or sophomore, he again amassed 17 games, taking 1,641 minutes on the field and conceding 23 goals, closing in on an average of one goal every 71 minutes.

In the absence of another year of study and competition at the university level, we will see what is in store for the Paraguayan goalkeeper, who has been part of one of the players who have attracted the most attention in recent years in Paraguayan football.

