Opposite / World Cup player with La Albirrojita who stands out in college football in the United States
He came to wear the Perugia shirt and was part of the youth team that played until the World Cup. Currently, he is studying in the United States and stands out at the undergraduate level.
This is goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta, who trained at the lower ranks of Nacional and who advanced with a small step through Guarani. Now, Perrotta is studying Business Administration at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
There he plays for the college football team, the Seahawaks, where he put in an amazing performance and last season was one of the most important players on his team.
During 2021, Perrotta was elected twice as defensive players per week by the CAA (the conference in which he competes and is dependent on the NCAA, the National Association of Athletics), with 79 stops.
The goalkeeper is in the third year of his career and the current season will be his last year studying and competing at the college level. In previous seasons he also had great performances.
In 2019, his year as a “rookie”, as the freshmen in the United States are called, he played 17 games, accumulating 1,610 minutes on the field, and conceded 13 goals, an average of one conceded every 123 minutes.
The following year, as a “second year student”, he played 10 matches and conceded the same number of goals, with 940 minutes on the field. This means that, on average, he conceded a goal every 94 minutes or a direct goal in every match.
While in his year as a ‘rookie’ or sophomore, he again amassed 17 games, taking 1,641 minutes on the field and conceding 23 goals, closing in on an average of one goal every 71 minutes.
In the absence of another year of study and competition at the university level, we will see what is in store for the Paraguayan goalkeeper, who has been part of one of the players who have attracted the most attention in recent years in Paraguayan football.
Athlete of the Week – Gabriel Perrotta 🏅🔥
• The second team each CAA
• 13th place in total memorization (79) in D1 🔥
• 2x CAA-Defensive Player of the Week#respect #proud # Hahaha # retweet #aotw #ath… https://t.co/FchwDXvs0v pic.twitter.com/HtCDf8nhdY
– Athletes USA (AthletesUSA) January 11 2022
Player of the Week – Gabriel Perrotta 🏅🔥💪
• The second team each CAA
• 13th place in total memorization (79) in D1 🔥
• 2x CAA-Defensive Player of the Week#Shawky # Tamarubi # retweet #one game #faculties… https://t.co/VVtxTsGTDh pic.twitter.com/4RGCVJAJX2
– Warubisports (@warubisports) January 11 2022
comments
Latest videos
Juan Leon Mallorquin’s General Caballero, one of the youngest members of Paraguay’s first division football in the 2022 season, is fully accelerating with work at his home, the Ka’arendy Stadium, where he pretends to be a local as soon as he has the cue.
Through a post on social networks, Rojo Malorquino showed the state his stage is currently going through; Works are focused on improving the lawn and building more stands to accommodate competition events.
They noted from the establishment that “everything is very beautiful. In this way, the locals will be able to receive their occasional opponents very easily.”
If all goes on track, the intention is to get Taquari on the third date of the Apertura 2022, which will be General Caballero de Juan Leon Malorquin’s historic first match in the top class. You must first visit Olympia on the first date and then visit Libertad on date 2.
“Rojo Mallorquino” achieved promotion to Paraguay’s first division football after an impressive season in the Intermediate Division, a tournament that had been given several dates beforehand.
Business is love
Photos of the improvements to the Karinde Stadium by Juan Leon Mallorquin. Everything is very beautiful. This way, the locals would be able to welcome their occasional opponents with great ease.# Let’s general 🔴⚪🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/xs5IxxyiQk
– General Club Bernardino Caballero JLM (@cgbcoficial2022) January 11 2022
comments
The central defender of the Paraguayan national team, Junior Alonso, appeared in Russian during his official presentation at Krasnodar FC in Russia, the club he came to from Atletico Mineiro in Brazil for a millionaire.
However, Al Sharif also used his Instagram account to leave a philosophical message for a new adventure in his career.
“There is no right or wrong path to follow, every path leads to a journey and every journey ends with knowledge. Today we begin with new goals in the Krasnodar Club. Let’s go with everything!” The 28-year-old defender wrote alongside a photo with his new team shirt.
Russia’s FC Krasnodar will be the sixth team in the career of Junior Alonso, who made his debut at Cerro Porteno in 2013. He then passed through Lille in France, Celta de Vigo in Spain, Boca Juniors in Argentina, as well as Atlético. Mineiro de Brasil, where he became a leader and idol.
comments
“Coffee fanatic. Gamer. Award-winning zombie lover. Student. Hardcore internet advocate. Twitter guru. Subtly charming bacon nerd. Thinker.”