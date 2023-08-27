Oxfam Intermon Fair Trade has helped more than 37,000 people in Latin America, Africa and Asia in 2022

40% of the cooperatives that NGOs work with are run by women

A total of 37,490 people (29% of them women) from different countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia improved their living conditions during the 2022-2023 financial year through fair trade actions implemented by Oxfam Intermon, the organization said.

The NGO also noted that consumer purchases from Oxfam Intermon through its network of stores in Spain, department stores and online store amounted to €11.5 million.

This type of trade advocates the promotion of ethical and sustainable commercial production and distribution practices, which is why Oxfam Intermon is making positive changes in areas as diverse as climate, women’s rights, decent income or strengthening communities and groups.

Regarding climate change, the NGO explained that it is working on projects to reduce the carbon footprint in Guatemala and Uganda, where solar cookers have also been implemented. Thus, 74% of producer organizations that cooperate with NGOs have obtained a membership certificate and 34% follow the circular economy model.

With regard to women’s rights, 42% of the boards of directors of productive organizations are women, and 40% of them hold the position of CEO. In addition, 87% of organizations implemented gender equality programmes, which strengthened their participation and development.

On issues of community and group strengthening, the NGO reports that more than 34,000 people, including 30% women, are members of cooperatives and have benefited from community organizing.

According to a study by the NGO, it is estimated that with a total purchase of €4,825,395 this year from producer groups, a fair and stable income for a year was provided to 2,670 people, allowing communities to live with dignity and sustainable development.

In terms of overall impact, Oxfam Intermon has achieved a dual impact: access to decent work in the countries in which they operate, and consumers’ commitment to responsible consumption. In addition, 679 people, 85% of whom are women, have joined their store network as volunteers to support these initiatives.

You help their communities and families

Among those who have seen their living conditions improve is Jennifer Katieba, from Uganda, who participated in savings groups and used the credits to set up a business to produce charcoal and efficient stoves, avoiding deforestation and benefiting the entire village.

Another case is that of Anima Mondal, from India, who works in the production of leather bags and has seen a significant improvement in her quality of life, by providing a stable income for her family and ensuring that her daughter receives a proper education. .

The NGO announced that, for the next fiscal year 2023-2024, it is already working on developing a new project that includes the implementation of solar cookers with volcanic stones and a small fan, taking advantage of the energy generated from solar panels for a more efficient and effective life. sustainable use.