Oxfam Intermon Fair Trade has helped more than 37,000 people in Latin America, Africa and Asia in 2022

Mia Thompson August 27, 2023 0
Oxfam Intermon Fair Trade has helped more than 37,000 people in Latin America, Africa and Asia in 2022

40% of the cooperatives that NGOs work with are run by women

Madrid, July 30 (European Press) –

A total of 37,490 people (29% of them women) from different countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia improved their living conditions during the 2022-2023 financial year through fair trade actions implemented by Oxfam Intermon, the organization said.

The NGO also noted that consumer purchases from Oxfam Intermon through its network of stores in Spain, department stores and online store amounted to €11.5 million.

This type of trade advocates the promotion of ethical and sustainable commercial production and distribution practices, which is why Oxfam Intermon is making positive changes in areas as diverse as climate, women’s rights, decent income or strengthening communities and groups.

Regarding climate change, the NGO explained that it is working on projects to reduce the carbon footprint in Guatemala and Uganda, where solar cookers have also been implemented. Thus, 74% of producer organizations that cooperate with NGOs have obtained a membership certificate and 34% follow the circular economy model.

With regard to women’s rights, 42% of the boards of directors of productive organizations are women, and 40% of them hold the position of CEO. In addition, 87% of organizations implemented gender equality programmes, which strengthened their participation and development.

On issues of community and group strengthening, the NGO reports that more than 34,000 people, including 30% women, are members of cooperatives and have benefited from community organizing.

According to a study by the NGO, it is estimated that with a total purchase of €4,825,395 this year from producer groups, a fair and stable income for a year was provided to 2,670 people, allowing communities to live with dignity and sustainable development.

In terms of overall impact, Oxfam Intermon has achieved a dual impact: access to decent work in the countries in which they operate, and consumers’ commitment to responsible consumption. In addition, 679 people, 85% of whom are women, have joined their store network as volunteers to support these initiatives.

You help their communities and families

Among those who have seen their living conditions improve is Jennifer Katieba, from Uganda, who participated in savings groups and used the credits to set up a business to produce charcoal and efficient stoves, avoiding deforestation and benefiting the entire village.

Another case is that of Anima Mondal, from India, who works in the production of leather bags and has seen a significant improvement in her quality of life, by providing a stable income for her family and ensuring that her daughter receives a proper education. .

The NGO announced that, for the next fiscal year 2023-2024, it is already working on developing a new project that includes the implementation of solar cookers with volcanic stones and a small fan, taking advantage of the energy generated from solar panels for a more efficient and effective life. sustainable use.

More Stories

AMLO launched the first ads with an anecdote about his father and his pension, ahead of the government’s fifth report

AMLO launched the first ads with an anecdote about his father and his pension, ahead of the government’s fifth report

Mia Thompson August 26, 2023 0
At least 15 African markets will benefit from the wireless networking programme

At least 15 African markets will benefit from the wireless networking programme

Mia Thompson August 25, 2023 0
Francisco Motero, gold medalist of the 2023 European Para Games, is greeted at Huelva City Hall

Francisco Motero, gold medalist of the 2023 European Para Games, is greeted at Huelva City Hall

Mia Thompson August 25, 2023 0
At least 15 African markets will benefit from the wireless networking programme

At least 15 African markets will benefit from the wireless networking programme

Mia Thompson August 23, 2023 0
After the final enlargement, the BRICS countries will account for 40% of the world’s GDP and 50% of the world’s population

After the final enlargement, the BRICS countries will account for 40% of the world’s GDP and 50% of the world’s population

Mia Thompson August 22, 2023 0
Money Laundering: Political strife and a lack of dollars turn the need into an urgency

Money Laundering: Political strife and a lack of dollars turn the need into an urgency

Mia Thompson May 18, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Oxfam Intermon Fair Trade has helped more than 37,000 people in Latin America, Africa and Asia in 2022

Oxfam Intermon Fair Trade has helped more than 37,000 people in Latin America, Africa and Asia in 2022

Mia Thompson August 27, 2023 0
What saint is celebrated today, Sunday, August 27? Everything you need to know about Saints of the Day

What saint is celebrated today, Sunday, August 27? Everything you need to know about Saints of the Day

Cedric Manwaring August 27, 2023 0
AMLO launched the first ads with an anecdote about his father and his pension, ahead of the government’s fifth report

AMLO launched the first ads with an anecdote about his father and his pension, ahead of the government’s fifth report

Mia Thompson August 26, 2023 0
Is it called a “stapler” or a “stapler”? Rae responds – Teach me about science

Is it called a “stapler” or a “stapler”? Rae responds – Teach me about science

Cedric Manwaring August 26, 2023 0
At least 15 African markets will benefit from the wireless networking programme

At least 15 African markets will benefit from the wireless networking programme

Mia Thompson August 25, 2023 0