AMLO launched the first ads with an anecdote about his father and his pension, ahead of the government’s fifth report

AMLO appears in five locations of 30 seconds each. (video screenshot)

he President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) will give him Fifth government report Next Friday September 1st in Campeche, southeastern Mexico. In view of this, the GGovernment of Mexico 30-second ads began airing around President’s achievements In his years leading the country.

“My dad was happy when his social security pension arrived, and I keep that in mind a lot, and that’s why when I got to Head of Government (CDMX Committee) I created a pension for the elderly and now they are 12 million elderly people pensioners,” he is heard saying in the first position.

Amlo, in the same commercial, indicates that the annuity will be disbursed next year will increase 25%. He concludes, “For the good of all, and the poor first.”

In a second video clip, the President of Mexico appears sitting at his desk, indicating that he has been happy since then Rural support and welfare programs have proven to increase salaries What Mexican citizens send from abroad (remittances), Poverty and inequality decreased in the country.

The Government of Mexico shared five announcements of AMLO on social networks and media, unveiling some of its accomplishments during the five years he spent leading Mexico.

“This is Mexican humanism,” he says. “The highest are those from below, to the bottom with privileges, for the good of all, and the poor first,” and he concludes the second point.

And in a third video Amlu says that young people have not been taken care of before And they were called Nines When they are not studying or working, in a humiliating way. “now 12 million students from poor families receive scholarships2 million and 600 thousand young people work as trainees, in addition to that, we have established 200 universities in the country.”

He concludes again with the words: “For the good of all, the poor come first.”

And in a fourth video, he indicates that before the end of his term, he will fulfill his commitment Ensure the right to health for every Mexican. “Medical care with specialists, medicines, not just the basic picture, all medicines, studies and surgical interventions.”

He says that health is not a privilege, it is a right.

The locations were shared on the Government of Mexico’s X social network. (screen print)

And in the fifth and last place AMLO assumes that the country’s economy is growingAnd the Mexican peso is the strongest currency against the dollar worldwide, plus the fact that foreign investment is up, we are the main foreign partner of the United States, and he points out, “There is practically no unemployment.”

He concludes again with the words: “For the good of all, the poor come first.”