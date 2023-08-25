At least 15 African markets will benefit from the wireless networking programme

Cambium Networks announces its signing to bring digital experiences to 15 African markets

cambium networks announced the signing of a new distribution agreement withOptas Networks. that way,15 markets in East and Central AfricaThey will be able to count on exceptional digital experiences from both companies.

The agreement includes the manufacture of fiber and fixed network extensions Wireless Local area (LAN). Among the countries that will benefit from this signature are Burundi, Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Reunion, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

Maurice Motoi,A director of Optace Networks notepress That the deal takes place in a timely manner for the company. As explained,The company takes steps to match the rapid development of technology and innovation in the sub-Saharan region. He said that the aim of this relationship is to increase the growth of the network infrastructure business.

data Statista We point out that in 2021, mobile networks will be accessed in Sub-Saharan Africa topped the third generation technology in 2021. By 2025, estimates confirm dominance, with 57% expected to arrive that year.

for his part,alessio Moroni, Cambium Networks’ regional vice president of sales said he is proud to be able to bring his solutions to new markets with high potential. In this sense, he confirmed it with his set of points Access Wi-Fi, ethernet switches, fixed wireless LAN extensions, Well positioned to meet the requirements of the area.

Wireless networking is a type of communication between computer systems, through which it takes place different waves of the electromagnetic spectrum. That is, it is a connection with the contract Which does not require wires or a wired device, as information is sent and received through it specialized outlets.

In this way, the countries benefiting from the agreement will have a network to allow them more fluid communication,as well as aMultiple contactss. Plus, by not needing kilometers of cable and ground controls, there will be Material savings.

Technology and international business