Parallel Mothers, Almodóvar’s new movie, has received its first trailer

11 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Mothers Paralelas, the long-awaited new movie of Pedro Almodovar, one of the greatest names in the world exercise He won his first official trailer this Tuesday (17/8).

It starred Penelope Cruz and Rossi de Palma in the main roles. The two are already longtime collaborators with the Spanish director; Cruz was even nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2006 for her work in Volver.



In the new film, which succeeds the award-winning role of E. Gloria, the two actresses play two women who give birth to their babies on the same day, in the same hospital. Despite the age difference, they form an instant bond and share the pains and joys of motherhood.

The movie has sparked controversy recently because of its poster. Banned by Instagram for featuring a nipple photo. After several complaints, the social network retracted and published the photo and apologized.

Parallel Moms also has Giulietta Serrano and Melina Smit in the cast. The film will premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 1, where it will open the event and compete for the Golden Lion. a witness:

  • exercise
  • Pedro Almodóvar
  • Parallel mothers
  • Penelope Cruz

More Stories

3 Popular Movies to Watch on Netflix

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter

At least six killed in building collapse in Uganda

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

3 blockbuster movies on Netflix

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Rayados 75 will participate in the New York Film Festival

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

‘The Code That Was Worth Millions’: The True Story of Nikola Tesla’s Talk Who Fought Against the Powerful Google | TV

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

The Netflix Mistake That Annoyed ‘Seinfeld’ Fans

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

In Africa, Sadio Mane sealed Senegal’s victory – football

47 seconds ago Sharon Hanson

How do you opt out of sending emails on your cell phone?

3 mins ago Leo Adkins

Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvez released after 4 years and 8 months of kidnapping

4 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

USA and Barcelona breathe: Sergio Dest overcomes harassment and forms to be a key player against Panama

6 mins ago Leland Griffith

Parallel Mothers, Almodóvar’s new movie, has received its first trailer

11 mins ago Cynthia Porter