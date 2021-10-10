Parallel Mothers, Almodóvar’s new movie, has received its first trailer

Mothers Paralelas, the long-awaited new movie of Pedro Almodovar, one of the greatest names in the world exercise He won his first official trailer this Tuesday (17/8).

It starred Penelope Cruz and Rossi de Palma in the main roles. The two are already longtime collaborators with the Spanish director; Cruz was even nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2006 for her work in Volver.







In the new film, which succeeds the award-winning role of E. Gloria, the two actresses play two women who give birth to their babies on the same day, in the same hospital. Despite the age difference, they form an instant bond and share the pains and joys of motherhood.

Instagram is so outspoken that it banned the nipple from the Parallel Blemishes poster. – Lorenzo ️ (@lo_blacksheep)

August 11, 2021

The movie has sparked controversy recently because of its poster. Banned by Instagram for featuring a nipple photo. After several complaints, the social network retracted and published the photo and apologized.

Parallel Moms also has Giulietta Serrano and Melina Smit in the cast. The film will premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 1, where it will open the event and compete for the Golden Lion. a witness: