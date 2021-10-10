The Other Way Film Festival will open its seventh edition in ten cities, including Toledo, on October 21 – Toledo News

The Other Way Film Festival, a benchmark festival for sustainable progress, kicks off October 21 with an opening session, in collaboration with Greenpeace, that will take place simultaneously in 10 cities, including Toledo. It will be at 8:00 PM at MK2 Cinesur Luz del Tajo with the national premiere of Dear Future Children.

The opening film, directed by German Franz Bohm and endorsed by audience awards at prestigious festivals such as Hot Docs and Max Ophüls Preis or the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights, shows the struggle of three young activists working to change grievances in different parts of the world. World: Hong Kong, Chile and Uganda, organizers reported in a press release.

This show will be seen simultaneously in 9 other Spanish cities: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Malaga, Mallorca, Pamplona, ​​Seville, Valladolid and Vigo. Thus, the festival brings the festival experience to the national level not only in digital form, but also in person.

In addition, viewers will be able to follow the programming of the Other Way Film Festival from October 21 to 28 in an online format. Specifically, the official section will be available through the festival’s online platform, and the Impact section can be seen on Filmin. Pre-sale tickets and subscriptions for the show will be available from 7 October via the festival platform.

About another film festival

The Festival of Sustainable Progress Reference celebrates its seventh edition from October 21-28 at the following venues: Cineteca Madrid, Cines Golem Madrid, Filmoteca Española, Sala Equis, Institut français de Madrid, mk2 Cine Paz, Filmin and the festival’s online platform.

Under the slogan “Let’s Join Hope”, a program is presented to bring other realities closer through the most interesting and surprising stories, as well as to propagate a kind of life in harmony with planet Earth.

In total, 37 titles can be viewed, divided into documentaries, feature films and short films on topics such as climate change and climate justice, biodiversity loss and the connection between humans and other species. Of this selection, 17 documentaries will enter the competition: eleven in the Official Division and six in the Impact Division. Their nationalities come from countries as diverse as Spain, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Switzerland, the United States, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, Brazil, Colombia, Chile or China.

More information about ticketing and programming at www.anotherwayff.com.