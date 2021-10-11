This is what Timothée Chalamet looks like in his upcoming movie Willy Wonka | News from Mexico

United States: During the past years, The American actor managed to win the audience’s love thanks to his talentAnd her attractiveness and physical appearance that attracted many fans and even celebrities. This is why Timothée Chalamet surprised his followers Post your first glimpse of your upcoming movie “Wonka”, in which he will play an eccentric chocolatier in a production of Warner Bros.

The new adaptation of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is a prequel, which Find out how the character became a famous candy maker With a wonderful plant and an attitude that cannot go unnoticed. This upcoming film will be the company’s third big-screen adaptation of Roald Dahl’s original novel.

Upon learning that Chalamet will play Willy Wonka, his fans are mad to learn that the actor will play a youthful version of the character, so The photo shared by the celebrity caused a stir on social networks.

In the post, Timothy poses in a signature outfit, complete with a chocolate top hat and a maroon velvet coat. The protagonist of the novel “Call Me By Your Name” wrote in the description of the photo: “The suspense is terrible, I hope it continues, Wonka.”, as well as several emojis describing the Chocolate Factory.

At the moment, the release date of “Wonka” is unknown, but there are those who assume that it will arrive in 2023; However, it is known that this film Directed by Paul King Other celebrities such as Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkeston, Sally Hawkins and Keegan Michael Key are also in the cast.

In the past year, many followers of Timothée Chalamet followed in the footsteps of the famous American actor, producer and screenwriter Johnny Depp, and we saw him a few months ago. Playing Edward Scissorhands’ son in a commercial for carsstarring alongside Winona Ryder.

In addition, the famous 25-year-old will now play Willy Wonka, the character Depp also played in the Tim Burton tape, so Many netizens think Chalamet may be the new Johnny Depp of the new generationAnd although there are those who refuse to replace the actor “Dark Shadows”, there are also those who support this opinion.