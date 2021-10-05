Pau Gasol reveals today at an event in Barcelona if he has retired or is still active

Music has always played an important role in my life Paw GasolAnd A fan of singing and a novice pianist, a fan of opera, a friend of musicians like pulls upAnd Placido Domingor ominous Bau Donis. Perhaps one of the reasons for the scenario he chose this symbolic Tuesday, October 5th Barcelona Lyceum, to reveal his future career and whether he continues his activity in basketball or not, or paves the way for a new stage in his life away from the courts.

The Barcelona player, two-time NBA champion, who has led the best generation of Spanish basketball in the past 20 years (triple Olympic medalist, triple European champion) has left his continuity in the air after Participation with the Spanish national team in the Tokyo Olympics, Fives of his prolific and successful career. The farewell was not as expected, with the quarter-final defeat to the champion, the United States. His last thought was that he would take the time to evaluate all the alternatives and see if he was still active.

Barcelona, ​​outstanding

at this time , Barcelona He has left the doors open for him to continue, having left the NBA last season and joined the Barcelona squad after a year and a half out of action due to an injury to his left foot.

on his way back, gasol He proved that he recovered physically and was an added value to the team that managed to win League title It also reaches Euroleague final. “We’ll wait for him until he gets tired of playing golf,” the coach joked. Jasikevicius, Who built the team this season without relying on Bao.

The setting chosen by the player, away from Barcelona facilities, allows one to intuition to decide Paw Gasol who has already built a life away from the basketball courts, as head of Gasol Corporation, where he works with his brother to fight childhood obesity and healthy life in childhood, in his role as UNICEF Ambassador For example, in his new role as a representative of the athletes in Athletes Committee From the International Olympic Committee (IOC).