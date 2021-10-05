Olympic and Paralympic delegations from Israel participate in the opening of the Knesset’s winter sessions

AJN Agency. -Christians from nearly 30 countries have sent a prayer for peace and asked for God’s blessing for Israel through a special video titled “Bateville Amen”, sponsored by the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem (ICEJ).

The video was attended by Christian Zionist artists, musicians and choirs, and was part of the annual event organized by the International Center for Journalism and Justice in Jerusalem on the eve of the Throne Day with the attendance of about 6000 people, due to the pandemic. This year it was approx. When it was uploaded to social networks, within a few days it got 75,000 hits on YouTube and about 25,000 hits on Facebook.

The song “Betfila Amen” that the event called for, was created in 1995 and that year participated in the Eurovision Song Contest. His words are in Hebrew as he asks God to “bless peace and protect our home,” to “bring us closer to the dream we live within,” and to “open our hearts that we will always sing to you.”

The song is sung every year by other artists, and this year it has been performed by singers and musicians from Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Denmark, Egypt, Fiji, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Macedonia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Serbia, South Africa, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom and United States.

This year hundreds of thousands of people were part of the center’s eight-day dispatches from the State of Israel. The first meeting was attended by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and President Isaac Herzog.