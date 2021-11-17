UNESCO, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture of Namibia, is organizing the “Peer Learning Workshop on Creativity Policies: Follow-up and Implementation of the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions” from December 7-10, 2021, in Swakopmund, Namibia.

This workshop is based on the results and achievements of the Commission-led Sub-Regional Training of Trainers Series on the Diversity of Cultural Expressions that took place in 2019, and on the implementation of the EU/UNESCO project “Supporting the New Regulatory Frameworks for Strengthening the Cultural and Creative Industries and Strengthening South-South Cooperation” in Operations Participatory policy formulation and peer learning.

This workshop will address participatory policy monitoring, policy formulation processes, and emerging policy areas in favor of innovation for implementation of the 2005 Convention. In addition, the workshop seeks to increase efforts to build effective systematic peer learning and SSC mechanisms through the development of a “manual Practical for peer learning in favor of creativity politics.” Through focus group sessions, the peer exchange aims to provide a space for the exchange of information and experiences, leading to mutual learning about the future of policies related to creativity. Likewise, these exchanges are organized with the aim of creating a community of those who formulate and monitor policies in favor of creativity, as well as enhance expertise and capacity at the local level.

To this end, the workshop will see the attendance of 12 countries that are part of the EU/UNESCO project, as well as several African countries of the UNESCO-AIDS project “Rethinking Cultural Policies”, as well as their sub-regional representatives committed to the exercise of the Quadrilateral Periodic Report (IPC). ) and the EU/UNESCO project during the first phase. Representatives of Botswana, Costa Rica, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Georgia, Jamaica, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mexico, Namibia, Palestine, Panama, South Africa, South Sudan, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania and Zimbabwe will also attend. Members of the Expert Group from the 2005 Convention, selected national advisors and representatives from local UNESCO offices.

The Peer Learning Workshop on Creativity Policies is part of a series of activities and events promoting the celebration of the International Year of the Creative Economy for Sustainable Development, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2021. This workshop is supported by the European Union and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency.