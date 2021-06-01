Peru expects 10% economic growth in 2021 – Prensa Latina

The forecast contradicts the disastrous climate of the economy presented by the neoliberal press as part of a campaign that seeks to sow fear among voters, so that they do not vote for left Pedro Castillo in a vote against neoliberal Kiko Fujimori, next June. 6.

Growth is 1010 percent, the highest rate since 1994, and Mendoza added that it is expected to be 35 percent in the current second quarter, after a sharp decline in 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When submitting the Macroeconomic Outlook Update 2021-2024 report, he said that economic activity was moderately affected in the first two months of the year by the second wave of SARS-CoV-2 infection that causes the disease.

He added that electricity production in March increased by 14.8 percent and imports by 42.6 percent.

The minister said that growth expectations will be 4.5 percent from 2022 to 2024, supported by internal demand and increased exports due to the start of production of copper mining projects and the strengthening of competitiveness and productivity.

In terms of private investment, it will be boosted by the continuation of infrastructure programs such as Line 2 of the Lima Metro, the expansion of the Capital Airport and other works.

Gee / mrs