Pittsburgh bridge collapses ahead of Biden visit • Forbes Mexico

Reuters. – A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh on Friday, hours before US President Joe Biden arrived in the former steel town to highlight his efforts to boost infrastructure, strengthen supply chains, and revitalize American manufacturing.

Biden, whose approval ratings have fallen in recent months amid a rebound in the Covid-19 pandemic and rising inflation, received a boost Thursday when the Commerce Department reported that the US economy grew in 2021. The fastest in nearly four decades.

Hours before Biden’s visit, authorities reported the collapse of a snow-covered bridge near Frick Park in Pittsburgh.

A photo published by the KDKA TV network on social media showed several cars piled up in the rubble of a collapsed road down a wooded valley. At least one car, which looked like a bus, was hanging on the edge of a section of the bridge.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Company said in a Twitter message that a strong smell of natural gas permeated the area. There were no reports of deaths or serious injuries.

“It looked like an icebreaker,” a witness told KDKA, describing the timing of Biden’s visit as a “surprising coincidence.”

The White House said the Democratic president in Pittsburgh will visit Mill 19, a former steel mill building now serving as a research and development center, before praising the US economy’s strong recovery from the pandemic.

The president will discuss the remarkable economic progress made during his first year in office, including the fastest year of job growth in American history, the largest drop in recorded unemployment and, as we learned Thursday, the nation’s fastest growing economic growth. Fast forward 2021 in nearly four decades,” a White House official said.

