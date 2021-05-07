Play against PogChampions and new chess character robots

How well do you play against one of the PogChamps winners? If you’ve ever thought about it, we have good news for you! You can now test yourself against both PogChampions, as well as other characters from the world of chess on the Play Computer page.

We just released six new character robots: PogChampions PhoebueAnd the Havo, s SardouchAnd also the Disney heroine WCM Phiona Mutesi, Polish chess character FM Dawid Czerw, And the legend of chess General Motors Levon Aronian. You can find them all on the Play Computer page, under the categories Announcers, Characters, and Top Players.

Play against PogChampions and other chess characters.

Havo

Playing Force: 1500

Havu is a streamer American Star, World of Warcraft and Hearthstone Player. Can you defeat the winner in PogChamps2?

Sardouch

Playing Force: 1550

Sardoche is a French streamer, League of Legends player, and PogChamps3 winner. Can you defeat this chess crusher?

Phoebue

Playing Force: 1600

Voyboy was a professional League of Legends player and is now a superstar. Can you beat the 1st PogChampion Champion?

Fiona Mutese

Playing Force: 1700

Fiona Mutisi is a Candidate Teacher from Katwe, Uganda. His life changed thanks to the game of chess, and his story appeared in the Disney movie. “Queen of Katwe. “ Can you beat the Pioneer Queen?

David Zero

Playing Force: 2300

Dawid Czerw is a Polish FIDE Master, Content Creator, and Streaming Player. Do you have what it takes to beat this master?

Levon Aronian

Playing Force: 2750

Levon Aronian is a senior professor in Armenia (and close to the USA) and one of the best players in the world. Can you beat an ex-quick and surprising champ?

You can now head to Chess.com/Play/Computer To play against our new robots! Don’t forget to test IM Danny Rensch’s robots and other elite players like GM Hikaru Nakamura and much more!