Play against PogChampions and new chess character robots
How well do you play against one of the PogChamps winners? If you’ve ever thought about it, we have good news for you! You can now test yourself against both PogChampions, as well as other characters from the world of chess on the Play Computer page.
We just released six new character robots: PogChampions PhoebueAnd the Havo, s SardouchAnd also the Disney heroine WCM Phiona Mutesi, Polish chess character FM Dawid Czerw, And the legend of chess General Motors Levon Aronian. You can find them all on the Play Computer page, under the categories Announcers, Characters, and Top Players.
Havo
Playing Force: 1500
Havu is a streamer American Star, World of Warcraft and Hearthstone Player. Can you defeat the winner in PogChamps2?
Sardouch
Playing Force: 1550
Sardoche is a French streamer, League of Legends player, and PogChamps3 winner. Can you defeat this chess crusher?
Phoebue
Playing Force: 1600
Voyboy was a professional League of Legends player and is now a superstar. Can you beat the 1st PogChampion Champion?
Fiona Mutese
Playing Force: 1700
Fiona Mutisi is a Candidate Teacher from Katwe, Uganda. His life changed thanks to the game of chess, and his story appeared in the Disney movie. “Queen of Katwe. “ Can you beat the Pioneer Queen?
David Zero
Playing Force: 2300
Dawid Czerw is a Polish FIDE Master, Content Creator, and Streaming Player. Do you have what it takes to beat this master?
Levon Aronian
Playing Force: 2750
Levon Aronian is a senior professor in Armenia (and close to the USA) and one of the best players in the world. Can you beat an ex-quick and surprising champ?
You can now head to Chess.com/Play/Computer To play against our new robots! Don’t forget to test IM Danny Rensch’s robots and other elite players like GM Hikaru Nakamura and much more!