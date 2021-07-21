Police find Ugandan athlete who escaped in Tokyo 2020

50 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Japanese police said they arrested Julius Siketoliko, athlete from Uganda who will participate in Tokyo 2020 And that he fled the Olympic Village in search of a future in that country.

Although athletes from dozens of countries came to Japan in the hope of winning an Olympic medal, Juilis arrived with the intention of changing his life.

When he ran away from the village, the weightlifter left a message confirming it He wanted to stay in Japan And work there, due to the precarious situation living in the African country.

