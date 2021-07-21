Police find Ugandan athlete who escaped in Tokyo 2020

Japanese police said they arrested Julius Siketoliko, athlete from Uganda who will participate in Tokyo 2020 And that he fled the Olympic Village in search of a future in that country.

Although athletes from dozens of countries came to Japan in the hope of winning an Olympic medal, Juilis arrived with the intention of changing his life.

When he ran away from the village, the weightlifter left a message confirming it He wanted to stay in Japan And work there, due to the precarious situation living in the African country.

Without fans, the biggest sports fair will take place (Image: AP)

The police stated that they are being held by the Ugandan athlete who was supposed to do so Focus on Tokyo 2020; However, it has not been made clear what her conditions are and what will happen to her.

For his part, the Ugandan delegation expelled him from the list of representatives and confirmed this You will not participate in the Olympics.

The Organizing Committee From the Sports Show analyzes the punishment a weightlifter can take for breaking a healthy fence, even putting other athletes and the population of Japan at risk.

for this part, The Japanese government has not given any position about this case.