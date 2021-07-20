Fast & Furious 9 is the highest grossing movie in Spain in 2021

Fast and Furious 9 It has become the highest-grossing film in Spain so far this year, with revenue of €7 million, according to a statement from Universal Pictures compiled by Efe.

The film was released on July 2, watched by 1.1 million viewers, and was scheduled to be shown last weekend in 337 cinemas and 646 screens.

at the international level, Fast and Furious 9, which has already been released in countries such as the United States, China, Korea, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil, France and Germany, Raised $591 Million (Just over 500 million euros).

It is the third highest-grossing movie in the world after two Chinese titles, Hello mother s Chinatown detective 3According to the data of the specialized Box Office Mojo website.

Fast and Furious 9 It is the ninth chapter in a story that began nearly 20 years ago and has grossed over $6 billion worldwide.

It marks Justin Lynn’s return as a director after he directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments.

Dom Toretto Vin Diesel lives a quiet life with Letty and her son, but danger always lurks and forces him to confront the sins of his past. The action takes place between London and Tokyo, jumping from Central America to Edinburgh and from a secret refuge in Azerbaijan to the busy streets of Tbilisi.