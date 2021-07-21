United State. Netflix increased its profit by 88% in the second quarter, but it is losing subscribers in North America

02-08-2021 Cleared The premiere date of the fifth season of La casa de papel. Netflix earned a net profit of $1,353 million (€1,148 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which is an 88% improvement over the result a year earlier for the US company distributing “online” movies and series. Which increased the number of its subscribers by 1.5 million, despite losing 430 thousand subscribers in the United States and Canada. economic culture netflix



Netflix earned a net profit of $1,353 million (€1,148 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which is an 88% improvement over the result a year earlier for the US company distributing “online” movies and series. Which increased the number of its subscribers by 1.5 million, despite losing 430 thousand subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Between April and June, Netflix increased its worldwide subscriber base by 1.54 million compared to the previous quarter, to a total of 209.19 million subscribers, exceeding expectations of the multinational company, which is expected to gain 1 million subscribers in the quarter, to just over 208. Million subscribers around the world.

In Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the platform had 68.70 million users (+190,000), compared to 73.95 million in North America (-430,000), 38.66 million in Latin America (+760,000) and 27.88 million in Asia Pacific (+1.02). Million).

Los Gatos’ second-quarter revenue rose 19.4% to $7341.7 million (6230 million euros).

Thus, in the first half of 2021, the company earned a net profit of $3,059.7 million (€2.596 million), an increase of 114% over the previous year, while its turnover increased by 21.7%, reaching $14.505 million (€12,309 million). ). ).

Looking at the third quarter of the year, Netflix expects to increase its subscriber count by 3.5 million, surpassing the 2.2 million subscribers added in the same period of 2020.

“If we meet our expectations, we will have added more than 54 million subscribers in the last 24 months or 27 million year-over-year, which corresponds to the pre-Covid net annual rate,” the company said.