Police respond to a shooting at a high school in Iowa

Cedric Manwaring January 4, 2024 0
(CNN) — Police responded to a shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, on Thursday, police said Publishing On the Dallas County Facebook page.

“Numerous law enforcement and medical personnel are at the scene of the shooting at Perry High School,” the post noted. “The location has been secured and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office will release more information as it becomes available.”

There was no immediate confirmation of possible injuries.

Authorities are expected to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Central time (11 a.m. Eastern time).

Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Alex Dinkla told CNN the agency was responding to the incident, but he had no further information.

Police cars from multiple cities were at the scene in front of the high school, and the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) confirmed their agents responded to the scene.

“We are assisting the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which is the lead investigative agency,” the FBI said in a statement.

The White House is aware of and following reports of a shooting at a high school in Perry, Iowa, a White House official told CNN.

Law enforcement was seen outside Perry High School. (Credit: Andrew Harnick/AP)

Law enforcement was seen outside Perry High School. (Credit: Andrew Harnick/AP)

Perry is located outside Des Moines, about 65 miles northwest, and has a population of about 8,000. According to the US Census Bureau. The Perry Community School District — made up of a high school, a middle school and an elementary school — serves about 1,800 students, according to its data. website.

This Thursday was scheduled to be the first day of school in the new semester, according to the district calendar. CNN affiliate KCCI mentioned Classes at Perry High School have been canceled for the day.

Last year more than 80 rounds In schools, more than in any year since 2008, when CNN began tracking shootings.

News under development*

CNN's Betsy Cline and Holmes Lybrand contributed to this article.

