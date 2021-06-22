Positive was detected in the Olympic delegation – Luces del Siglo

  • Nine members of the Ugandan representative delegation have been placed in quarantine after submitting a positive case of Covid-19.
Victor Hugo Alvarado

Cancun, S.; ru. – A month after starting Olympic Games Tokyo, Japanese authorities have notified that nine members of the Ugandan delegation have been placed in quarantine after submitting a positive case of Covid-19.

The victim was a coach who arrived with the rest of the team in Japan on Saturday. Eight other athletes have been isolated due to their proximity to the infected person, which is why they are considered “contact cases”.

The team’s rally takes place in Izumisano, near Osaka, where they were diagnosed by local doctors. The coach and the eight athletes will remain in their focus hotel until July 3.

According to the NHK television network, the Ugandan delegation was fully vaccinated before arriving in the country, and even tests conducted before the flight were negative, which, according to local media, was postponed on June 16. Local authorities will jointly determine whether to allow training of athletes confined to hotel facilities, to keep them ready before the start of their competitions.

