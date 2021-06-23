WIM Gaby Vargas in the United States – Sports Center

On the same date, but in males, there will also be Paraguayan GM Neuris Delgado, Axel Bachmann and IM Guillermo Vázquez.

The aforementioned representative of Sports Science in our country finally got the support of the following brands and companies Holiday Inn Asunción, Hydrate, Kyrios, Personal, Coca Cola, LANPY, Qantris and Electroban which were very grateful according to the contact before a short trip.

The chess player plans to participate in three preparatory competitions, the first from 26 to 30 to 9 rounds, 28 and 29 (5 rounds) and the last from July 1 to 5 (9 rounds) all in Philadelphia in the United States.

Helen Montell, at the World Cup

Young Helen Montiel has received FIDE confirmation and will be the only Paraguay to play the final of the World Women’s Festival, a singles event that will take place on Saturday on the tornelo podium. He will play with his peers (Class C) from other continents