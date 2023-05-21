Possibilities of Renewal of Becoming Elizabeth Season 2

In the vast expanse of the television landscape, a series occasionally emerges that manages to captivate the audience through a compelling narrative and a complex representation of historical characters.

One such show was Starzs Becoming Elizabeth, an exploration into the tumultuous early life of the future Queen Elizabeth I of England. Despite earning praise from critics, the series faced an unexpected cancellation after just one season.

This article will delve into the factors leading to the shows untimely conclusion, examine the essence of its narrative, and acknowledge the brilliant performances of its cast.

About Becoming Elizabeth Series

Becoming Elizabeth, a historical drama crafted by Anya Reiss, premiered on Starz on June 12, 2022. Contrary to the narratives centered around the Virgin Queen or Gloriana, this series shifted focus towards the young Elizabeth, exploring her life following the death of her father, King Henry VIII.

Elizabeth, portrayed as the child of a woman infamous as a whore, offered a fresh and less-explored perspective into the formative years of one of the most influential women in history.

What Happened in Season 1

The debut season of Becoming Elizabeth encapsulated the early years of Elizabeth Tudor in the ever-changing political and religious environment of 16th-century England. A young Elizabeth, born into royalty but branded as illegitimate, faced tumultuous personal trials set against a backdrop of national upheaval.

Her mother, Anne Boleyn, was executed while Elizabeth was still a toddler, and her father, King Henry VIII, declared her as illegitimate. This personal tragedy and public humiliation greatly influenced Elizabeths perspective on life, defining the role she was to play. The series brilliantly articulated these personal struggles, interweaving them with the broader narrative of political intrigue and religious transformation in England.

As Elizabeth navigated through the minefield of political tensions, her estranged relationships with her siblings – the sickly Edward VI and the deeply Catholic Mary I – were skillfully portrayed. The show also spotlighted the alleged scandal between Elizabeth and Thomas Seymour, her stepmother Katherine Parrs husband, after Henry VIIIs demise, unveiling possible romantic and political consequences.

One of the key themes explored in the first season was Elizabeths struggle with her identity, as she grappled with her royal lineage and the societal position that her illegitimacy forced upon her.

As the season concluded, viewers were left at the precipice of a tense moment in Elizabeths life – her imprisonment in the Tower of London under the suspicion of supporting Protestant rebels.

Renewal Status of the Becoming Elizabeth Season 2

Despite the gripping narrative and the anticipation for what would be next for Elizabeth, the series met an abrupt end. Starz, the premium cable network, announced that Becoming Elizabeth would not be renewed for a second season.

Fans and critics alike expressed their surprise and disappointment, given the narrative potential the series held for further seasons.

Reason Behind Cancellation of Becoming Elizabeth 2

The cancellation of Becoming Elizabeth can be traced back to one primary reason: disappointing viewer numbers.

According to Deadline, the series averaged only 136,000 viewers, which was not deemed sufficient by the network to warrant a continuation. Despite receiving favorable reviews, the show was unable to captivate a wide enough audience to secure its survival.

Popularity of the Series

Despite its premature cancellation, Becoming Elizabeth has left a lasting impression. The series has been applauded for its intricate portrayal of the characters and the ability to weave a captivating narrative around the tumultuous life of the young Elizabeth. The shows exploration of Elizabeths struggle with identity, relationships, and political tensions offered a nuanced portrayal of her evolution into the iconic Queen Elizabeth I.

Cast of the Series

The series was brought to life by a talented ensemble cast. Alicia von Rittberg brilliantly embodied the role of Elizabeth Tudor, capturing the complexity and resilience of the young royal.

Romola Garai played Mary Tudor, while Jessica Raine portrayed Catherine Parr. Other notable members of the cast included Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour, Bella Ramsey as Jane Grey, Jamie Parker as John Dudley, 1st Duke of Northumberland, and Olivier Huband as Ambassador Guzman. Each actor contributed to the layered storytelling, delivering memorable performances.

Where to Watch

Becoming Elizabeth can be found on Amazon Prime Video, making it easily accessible for those who have not yet experienced this historical drama. Despite its cancellation, the series remains a worthwhile exploration into the formative years of one of historys most iconic queens.

Rating for the Series

Although the viewer numbers were not substantial, Becoming Elizabeth was met with favorable reviews. The series holds a respectable rating of 6.5/10 on IMDb. On Rotten Tomatoes, it scored 40%, indicating mixed reviews but certainly not dismissing the merits of the series. The rich narrative, nuanced performances, and meticulous depiction of historical events have earned the show praise among critics and viewers alike.

Conclusion

Becoming Elizabeth, despite its brief run, made a mark as a historical drama that delved into the less-explored aspects of Queen Elizabeth Is early life. It was a series marked by intelligent storytelling, captivating performances, and a significant focus on the historical narrative.

While the cancellation after just one season is indeed disappointing, Becoming Elizabeth will be remembered as a series that offered a fresh take on a well-known historical figure and her path towards becoming an iconic monarch. The series serves as a testament to the fact that the true measure of a shows success extends beyond viewer numbers and renewal status.

