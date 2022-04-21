Powell says a half-point rate hike is possible | markets

5 mins ago Mia Thompson

On Thursday, the President of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, indicated that Future interest rate hike by half a point in May It’s something “on the table”.

That increase would be double that adopted in March, which was a quarter point and was the first time the Fed has raised interest rates since 2018.

“It is appropriate in my opinion that we move a little faster. We make these decisions at every meeting and the decision will be made in May after that, But a rise of 0.5 points is on the tablePowell said.

The Federal Reserve Chairman participated in a roundtable on the state of the global economy with European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as part of the IMF’s Spring Meeting this week.

March 16th, last year. The Federal Reserve announced a quarter-point rate hike to combat hyperinflationThis is the first increase since 2018.

With this increase, the official interest rate for the world’s largest economy is in the range of 0.25% to 0.5%.

The next monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, at which it will be decided whether there will be a new high and the number of points, will be on May 3 and 4.

The main objective of the Federal Reserve at the moment is To mitigate excessively high inflation, Which was located last March in the United States in 8.5% annual growthThis is the highest number recorded since 1981.

More Stories

Free Trade Agreement with the United States amounts to 127 billion US dollars in ten years | Finance | Economie

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Consumer: How the epidemic changed the way to buy – sectors – the economy

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Jalisco opens office in Washington as part of economic relaunch – Occidental

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The International Monetary Fund says that inflation and inequality are hindering the recovery of the global economy

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Guzmán travels to the US with ‘first quarter targets achieved’ – Economy

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Thanks to the festival, the economy in this region of the United States has been revitalized

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Powell says a half-point rate hike is possible | markets

5 mins ago Mia Thompson

Susana Dusamantes: The most important work of the actress who is facing pancreatic cancer

5 mins ago Cynthia Porter

La Jornada Maya – Poebril, the poetic exercise of the collective Letrantes

9 mins ago Mia Thompson

Tyson Fury retires after fight with Dillian White, won’t wait for USIC-Joshua second winner

9 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Android: Trick your smartphone to say who’s calling you | google | technology | lessons | tricks | nda | nnni | | data

11 mins ago Leo Adkins